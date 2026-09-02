Fabrizio Romano: Chelsea 'play down' links with former Liverpool midfielder after Camara disappointment

Chelsea have reportedly poured cold water over rumours they are interested in signing former Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum.

Xabi Alonso's failed in their quest to sign a replacement for Enzo Fernandez before the transfer window slammed shut on Tuesday.

Chelsea were linked with Roma's Manu Kone, although the Italian side have insisted that a move was never close.

In contrast, the Blues were on the verge of landing Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara before the Ligue 1 outfit backed out of the deal to Chelsea's frustration.

The west London club still sanctioned Fernandez's move to Manchester City after giving their word to their Premier League rivals.

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Chelsea dismiss Wijnaldum links

The free agent market represents the only avenue for Chelsea to bolster their engine room until the January transfer window.

That has led to links over a potential move for Wijnaldum, who is searching for a new club after leaving Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq.

Jordan Henderson's former Liverpool teammate boasts significant Premier League experience after making 217 top-flight appearances during his time at the Reds and Newcastle United.

However, according to Fabrizio Romano, there are no plans to reunite Wijnaldum with Henderson at Stamford Bridge.

The update claims that Chelsea have 'played down' speculation linking them with the former Netherlands international.

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Who are Xabi Alonso's midfield options?

Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia, Valentin Barco and Henderson are among Alonso's central midfield options.

The Chelsea boss can also field right wing-backs Reece James and Malo Gusto in the middle of the park.

With no European football to contend with, Alonso should be able to manage the first half of the campaign with the midfielders that are currently at his disposal, with Chelsea expected to strengthen the position in the January window.