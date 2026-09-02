Tottenham transfer news: Richarlison 'reaches agreement' over Spurs exit after failed Everton move

Tottenham Hotspur striker Richarlison has reportedly reached an agreement over personal terms with Turkish side Trabzonspor.

Richarlison was linked with a return to Everton in the closing stages of the English transfer window after Roberto De Zerbi revealed the Brazilian forward had asked to leave the club.

The 29-year-old addressed his uncertain situation on Sunday, insisting that only he would decide the next steps of his career while revealing his willingness to return to Everton before the transfer deadline.

However, a move to Hill Dickinson Stadium ultimately failed to materialise, but Richarlison still appears keen to leave Spurs in the near future.

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Richarlison gives green light to Trabzonspor

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Richarlison has agreed personal terms with Turkish Super Lig outfit Trabzonspor.

The Tottenham man has been offered a lucrative salary that is worth more than three times what he currently earns in north London.

Trabzonspor have made Richarlison have priority target for the closing stages of the Turkish transfer window, which will close on Friday, September 4.

Despite receiving the green light from Richarlison, Trabzonspor still have significant work to do to prise him away from Roberto De Zerbi's squad, having already failed with offers worth £15m and £20m.

They are set to return to test Tottenham's resolve with an improved bid for a player who has entered the final year of his contract.

A move to Trabzonspor would see Richarlison play alongside his compatriot Fabinho and another former Liverpool star in Mohamed Salah.

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Should Spurs sanction Richarlison's exit?

Richarlison has fallen down the pecking order following Omar Marmoush's arrival from Manchester City.

However, Spurs could be left light in the centre-forward position if they allow Richarlison to join Trabzonspor.

An exit would leave De Zerbi with Marmoush and Dominic Solanke as his main striker options, the latter of whom has struggled with injury issues during his time with Spurs.

With that in mind, Spurs may prefer to keep Richarlison as cover until January, although they must weigh up the benefits of that decision against the cons of having a player who is keen on a departure.