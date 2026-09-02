Preview: Huddersfield Town vs Notts County - prediction, team news, lineups

Huddersfield Town will be looking to maintain their position at the League One summit when they welcome fellow unbeaten side Notts County to Accu Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Terriers made it three wins from four on Tuesday night after beating Oxford United 3-1, while the Magpies secured their first win of the season at the weekend with a comeback victory over Burton Albion before drawing on the road against Doncaster Rovers during the week.

Match preview

Huddersfield Town endured a chaotic end to the 2025-26 season, with managerial changes outside of their control contributing to a poor run of form that saw the Yorkshire side fall away from the playoff positions and ultimately finish eight points behind sixth-placed.

Just one win from their final five matches left Martin Drury's side with 67 points from 46 league outings, condemning the Terriers to a third successive season in League One.

However, a productive summer and Drury's appointment as the new full-time manager have helped Huddersfield make an encouraging start to the new campaign, with the Terriers entering their fifth league game sitting top of the table.

A penalty shootout defeat to Preston North End in the League Cup was followed by a comprehensive victory over AFC Wimbledon on the opening day of League One, before a draw away to MK Dons, a late comeback win against Cambridge United and Tuesday's 3-1 success over Oxford United.

For the Terriers, the manner of those victories will be an immediate source of encouragement, with their last two wins both requiring them to come from behind to claim maximum points.

© Imago / Action Plus

As for Notts County, they have returned to the third tier of English football after more than a decade away, a period which included a spell in the National League, having secured promotion via the League Two playoffs in May.

A 3-0 victory over Salford at Wembley marked their return to League One for the first time since the 2014-15 season, when they were relegated by just two points and subsequently struggled to make their way back up the divisions.

Led by Martin Paterson, who arrived in June 2025, the Magpies have made a solid return to the division and also enter their fifth game of the season yet to taste defeat.

However, Notts County have won just one of their opening four league matches, with their League Cup campaign ending on penalties against Burnley after they had drawn with recently relegated Leicester City and promotion hopefuls Luton Town.

Paterson's side finally claimed their first win of the season last Saturday when they came from behind to beat Burton Albion, with a Luka Smyth brace securing all three points at Meadow Lane.

The two meet this Saturday afternoon for the first time since August 2015, with Huddersfield having since spent two seasons in the Premier League, while Notts County have suffered multiple relegations that saw the Magpies spend four seasons in the fifth tier since their last clash.

Huddersfield Town League One form:

Huddersfield Town form (all competitions):

Notts County League One form:

Notts County form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Action Plus

Huddersfield Town head into the weekend without any further injury concerns and with the luxury of naming the same XI once again.

Joe Taylor scored twice within three minutes in their latest victory and is likely to retain his place in attack, while there could be a return for Bali Mumba, who was sent off three games ago and has since completed his suspension.

The Terriers will be unable to call upon Cameron Ashia, Sean Roughan, Herbie Kane and Marcus McGuane due to injury.

Drury is expected to stick with captain Ryan Ledson in midfield, with the back four once again likely to include Ilias Bronkhorst, who has played every minute of the league season so far.

Notts County, meanwhile, also came away from Tuesday's draw without any additional injury concerns and can once again name a similar XI to the one that started against Doncaster Rovers.

Smyth and Oliver Cooper have already scored twice in the league this season, so the Australian forward and Welsh midfielder are expected to start once again.

Paterson is also expected to retain the back-three formation that has helped the Magpies make an unbeaten start to the season, with James Belshaw set to continue in goal.

Huddersfield Town possible starting lineup:

Young; Bronkhorst, Balker, Wallace, Bowat; Ledson; S. Fernandes, Harness, Smith-Sway; Fletcher, Taylor

Notts County possible starting lineup:

Belshaw; Gibbons, Ness, Bedeau; Tsaroulla, Cooper, Finneran, Lipsiuc; Grant, Smyth, Mustapha

We say: Huddersfield Town 1-1 Notts County

Huddersfield Town and Notts County are two of just three sides who remain unbeaten in League One so far, and we expect both teams to show why when they meet on Saturday.

The Terriers have made the stronger start and will have home advantage, but Notts County have shown plenty of resilience since returning to the third tier and should be capable of making life difficult for the league leaders.

We see the pair playing out a tight and cagey affair, with both sides potentially ending the day still in the top six.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.