Preview: Genoa vs Como - prediction, team news, lineups

Still searching for their first point of the new season, Genoa will welcome Serie A rivals Como to Stadio Ferraris on Friday evening.

While the Grifoni have failed to fly, their ambitious visitors claimed another big scalp last week.

Match preview

Having returned to action with a comfortable Coppa Italia win over Ascoli, it has since proved a tough start to the new Serie A season for Genoa.

After a 2-0 home defeat to Napoli, with both goals conceded inside the final 10 minutes, Daniele De Rossi's men were beaten 1-0 by Lazio at Stadio Olimpico.

A seventh straight loss to the Rome club left Genoa on zero points from two matches, while their last league win dates back to mid-April.

Soon after that springtime victory against Sassuolo, they lost 2-0 on home turf to Como, who will be their next opponents in a challenging start to the schedule.

Not only are the Lariani one of the league's biggest spenders, but Genoa have only claimed two points from four meetings since both clubs returned to Serie A in 2024.

© Imago / Gribaudi

While their hosts have struggled, Como are faring pretty well on their mini-tour of Italy.

Unable to play at Stadio Sinigaglia as it undergoes rebuilding work before their Champions League debut, Cesc Fabregas and co have paid visits to Udine and Naples so far.

Having been held to a 1-1 draw by Udinese on the opening matchday, they set out a statement of intent by beating last season's runners-up Napoli on Sunday.

Goals from Martin Baturina and Tasos Douvikas - the latter of whom is Serie A's second-top scorer this calendar year - secured a very rare win at Stadio Maradona.

Not short of ambition, Como's super-rich owners then recruited a proven goalkeeper and centre-forward, fuelling talk of a possible Scudetto charge.

Rather than getting carried away, the Lariani must now look to build on that start by picking up three more points in Genoa, before facing RB Leipzig in their first European fixture.

Genoa Serie A form:

L

L

Genoa form (all competitions):

W

L

L

Como Serie A form:

D

W

Team News

© Imago / Gribaudi-ImagePhoto

Although Genoa have lost Brooke Norton-Cuffy as expected, Cody Drameh travelled the other direction from Hull City and can compete for selection on the Grifone's right flank.

Despite failing to hit the target in Serie A so far, Lorenzo Colombo is expected to continue up front, with summer signing Milutin Osmajic starting on the bench.

Hamed Traore should be ready to make his debut after taking part in full training, and free agent Stephan El Shaarawy has rejoined the club 16 years after leaving, but Lorenzo Venturino has been ruled out.

While Genoa's transfer window closed quietly, Como completed two more major raids on the market, bringing in Italy forward Moise Kean and Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez.

Kean will compete with Douvikas - who has now scored in five consecutive Serie A away matches - to lead the Lariani's attack, with either striker being supported by Baturina and star man Nico Paz.

Previous buys Samuele Ricci and Willy Kambwala were both included for the first time in Naples, further bolstering Cesc's Champions League-bound squad; only long-term absentee Jayden Addai is unavailable.

Genoa possible starting lineup:

Bijlow; Marcandalli, Ostigard, Vasquez; Ellertsson, Frendrup, Sow, Mitaj; Baldanzi, Vitinha; Colombo

Como possible starting lineup:

Butez; Smolcic, Chalobah, Ramon, Valle; Perrone, Da Cunha; Diao, Paz, Baturina; Douvikas

We say: Genoa 1-3 Como

Both coached by former midfielders - albeit with very different playing styles - these sides like to apply pressure to their opponents by getting on the front foot.

As Como have far more depth and quality right across the pitch, that should play directly into their hands.

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