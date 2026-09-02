Every Premier League club that broke its transfer record in summer 2026 window

The summer transfer window is now closed, and Premier League teams have once again broken spending records.

Across the window, a collective £3.48bn was spent, far surpassing the £3.19bn that was spent in the summer of 2025.

Such a figure would not have been achieved without a number of clubs breaking their own personal spending records, including the likes of Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea.

Here, Sports Mole looks at every club to have broken its transfer record in the summer 2026 window.

PL Transfer Records Broken — Summer 2026 11 clubs set new all-time transfer records Premier League clubs that broke their club transfer record in summer 2026, with new record signing, new fee, previous record holder, old fee and the increase Club New Record Signing New Fee Previous Record Holder Old Fee +/− Aston Villa * Nicolas Jackson £65m Johan Manzambi £59.5m +£5.5m Brentford Mamadou Sangare/El Hadji Malick Diouf £40m Dango Ouattara £37m +3m Brighton Luka Vuskovic £50m Georginio Rutter £40m +£10m Chelsea Morgan Rogers £117m Moises Caicedo £115m +£2m Coventry City * Caleb Yirenkyi £26m Carl Rushworth £22.5m +£3.5m Hull City * Nobel Mendy £22m Konstantinos Tsolakis £20m +£2m Ipswich Town * Emersonn £26.6m Jaden Philogene £20m +£6.6m Leeds United James Trafford £40m Georginio Rutter £35m +£5m Manchester City * Enzo Fernandez £125m Elliot Anderson £116m +£9m Nottingham Forest Liam Delap £50m Omari Hutchinson £37.5m +£12.5m Tottenham * Sandro Tonali £92.5m Mateus Fernandes £85m +£15m

Which clubs broke their transfer records?

Manchester City made the most expensive purchase of the summer, spending £125m to sign Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez, though they had already spent £116m on Elliot Anderson earlier in the window, surpassing the £100m they paid for Jack Grealish in 2021.

Chelsea also broke their own personal record, with Morgan Rogers's transfer from Aston Villa £2m more than they paid Brighton & Hove Albion for Moises Caicedo.

Villa bought Nicolas Jackson from Chelsea for £65m, a fee that was slightly higher than the £59.5m they paid Freiburg for Johan Manzambi £59.5m earlier this summer.

Sandro Tonali's switch from Newcastle United to Tottenham Hotspur in July cost £100m, making him more costly than the fee the club paid West Ham United for Mateus Fernandes days prior.

Coventry City broke their spending record four times, with Caleb Yirenkyi's £26m transfer from Nordsjaelland the most expensive deal in the club's history.

Elsewhere, Leeds United spent a remarkable £40m on James Trafford from Man City, while Hull City spent roughly £22m on centre-back Nobel Mendy.

Ipswich Town find their way onto this list following the arrival of Emersonn from Toulouse for £26.6m, beating the fee they paid for Jaden Philogene (£20m) in 2025.

Brentford signed midfielder Mamadou Sangare and left-back El Hadji Malick Diouf for £40m each, while Brighton secured the signature of Luka Vuskovic from Spurs for £50m.

Nottingham Forest also spent £50m this summer, bringing in Liam Delap from Chelsea for £12.5m more than they paid Ipswich for Omari Hutchinson.