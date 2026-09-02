Newcastle injury, suspension list and return dates for Bournemouth: Dan Burn, Tino Livramento latest

Newcastle United will be looking to maintain their unbeaten start to the 2026-27 campaign when they take on AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday at St James' Park.

After drawing 2-2 in their opening game against Liverpool, the Magpies earned a 2-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League away from home in their previous game.

Ahead of the weekend's game, Newcastle could be without some key players, including Dan Burn, Tino Livramento and others.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Newcastle's latest injury and suspension news ahead of Saturday's clash with the Cherries.

Dan Burn

© Imago / Ricardo Larreina Amador

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: September 14 (vs. Leeds United)

Burn was ruled out of Newcastle's clash with Liverpool on the day of the match, and Matthias Jaissle confirmed that he will be absent for at least a couple of weeks.

The defender missed the clash against Spurs, and most likely to be absent for the Magpies for the clash against Bournemouth.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Foot

Possible return date: October 12 (vs. Coventry City)

Osula was reportedly battling the pain barrier against Liverpool, and while he was impactful in that match, he appears to have lost the battle to be fit for the weekend.

In fact, the striker is set to miss the next few weeks of action, and that could mean he may not play for Newcastle before the September international break.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: September 14 (vs. Leeds United)

Joelinton featured in Newcastle's pre-season games against Valencia and Everton but was sidelined for the matches against Bayer Leverkusen and Strasbourg, while he missed out against Liverpool and Tottenham.

Jaissle expects the Brazilian to return shortly, but the Bournemouth fixture may have come too soon for him.

Tino Livramento

© Imago / IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Status: Doubt

Type of injury: Calf

Possible return date: August 29 (vs. Tottenham Hotspur)

Tino Livramento withdrew from England's World Cup squad due to a calf injury, which also kept the right-back out of all of Newcastle's pre-season games, as well as opening match of the league campaign.

Livramento has returned to training, which is a positive news, but he is only doing individual programme at the moment.

It means the full-back is yet to full training, which means he will not take any part on Saturday's fixture.

NEWCASTLE SUSPENSION LIST

Newcastle have no players suspended for this weekend's match against Spurs.