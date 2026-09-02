Chelsea transfer news: "Nothing happened" claim made as Roma chief opens up on Manu Kone rumours

Roma sporting director Tony D'Amico has dismissed the suggestion that Gian Piero Gasperini stopped Manu Kone from joining Chelsea on deadline day.

The Premier League giants prioritised the signing of a new central midfielder in the closing stages of the summer window, but they ultimately failed in their effort to bolster a key area of Xabi Alonso's squad.

They were linked with a potential move for Kone before they turned their focus to Monaco's Lamine Camara.

Monaco backed out of the agreed deal for Camara at the final hour, leaving Chelsea without a replacement for Manchester City's new addition, Enzo Fernandez.

© Imago / Insidefoto

D'Amico reveals Kone was never close to Chelsea move

Rumours suggested that Roma boss Gian Piero Gasperini played a key role in Chelsea's failed pursuit of Kone.

However, D'Amico has dismissed the notion that Gasperini blocked Kone's exit, insisting that Chelsea never submitted a bid for the France international.

“Manu Kone was never close to joining Chelsea," D'Amico said as per Fabrizio Romano.

"There was not even an official bid. Gasperini didn’t have to put any veto because nothing happened.

"The clubs make calls, as we do as well - nothing else. Chelsea didn’t send any bid."

© Imago / Nicolo Campo

Chelsea could still pursue Kone deal

While he has stayed put for the time being, Kone could be the subject of interest when the transfer window reopens in January.

According to Sport.FR via Roma Press, Chelsea will continue to monitor the French midfielder ahead of a potential move in the new year.

That said, Roma are in a relatively strong position to fend off interest, with Kone under contract until the summer of 2029.