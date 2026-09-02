Man City: "Not a Savio replacement" - What will Allan bring to Enzo Maresca's side after £34.2m transfer?

Following Allan Andrade Elias's move to Manchester City, South American football expert Tim Vickery exclusively tells Sports Mole what Sky Blues supporters can expect from the £34.2m Palmeiras export.

I would not judge him at all just by the stats of goals and assists, because this would be to underestimate the versatility of this player.

He is not by any means a straight type-for-type replacement at Man City for Savio. He is much, much more of an all-round player.

He is a rangy figure who has played most of his football wide on the right, cutting in onto his stronger left foot, but he can go outside on the right as well.

So there is a winger in him, but I think much more than that, there is an all-round footballer. Recently, he was playing some games at Palmeiras when they were playing with a back three, and he was playing at right wing-back.

That is not usual for a left-footed player, but he did it well. He defends well, puts in a shift, and gets back.

There is a special memory I have of him from a big game, not only in Brazil, but these days in South America. Shortly before the World Cup, it was Palmeiras away to Flamengo.

Tim Vickery: 'Do not judge Allan by goals and assists'

What Will Allan Bring To Man City? "Not A Savio Replacement" - Tim Vickery ?⚽

Flamengo had a man sent off quite early, and Palmeiras ended up winning 3-0, and that victory was all about Allan.

He came infield, made the extra man in the centre of the pitch, outnumbered Flamengo there, and scored one of the goals in a famous 3-0 win.

What you are getting is someone you would not file under kind of wonder kid. You are getting an all-round footballer, someone who is strong on the ball, versatile, can do the wing, can defend, and can come inside and play as well.

This is a deal where Enzo Maresca knows what he is getting, because at the Club World Cup, when Maresca was still with Chelsea, he played against Allan when Chelsea knocked Palmeiras out.

So he has had a look at him, knows the player, and knows what he is getting. Do not judge him just by the goals and assists.

Judge him by what he does all-round at City in all phases of play, and I think City have added a very good footballer to their squad.