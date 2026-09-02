Leeds United injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Brighton: Joe Rodon, Ilia Gruev latest

Leeds United have not scored more than one goal in each of their opening two Premier League matches against Nottingham Forest and Brentford, but it has been enough to stay unbeaten ahead of gameweek three.

Daniel Farke's men visit the Amex on Saturday to take on Brighton & Hove Albion, aiming to extend their unbeaten start to the campaign to three, against an opponent whose start to the 2026-27 season has been goal-laden, with the Seagulls joint-top with Chelsea for seven goals scored after two rounds.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Leeds' latest injury and suspension news before their trip to Brighton, who are one place below Farke's men in the Premier League table after a chaotic 4-3 defeat at Chelsea.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

Withdrawn after 34 minutes in the 1-1 draw with Brentford, Farke admitted that Joe Rodon's hamstring injury could keep the centre-back out for a long time.

Those post-match remarks undoubtedly rule out the defender for Saturday's trip to the Amex and possibly beyond.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: September 5 (vs. Brighton & Hove Albion)

Ilia Gruev is making progress in his recovery from the knee injury he sustained in April, but he is fully back in team training, with the coaches being careful with his re-integration.

At this time, it is possible he may return in the next week.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Mateo Joseph has not played since sustaining a knee injury on loan at Mallorca in April, and the forward is unlikely to return until 2027.

LEEDS' SUSPENSION LIST

Leeds have no players banned for the visit to the Amex.