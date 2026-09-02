Ipswich Town lineup vs. Liverpool: Predicted XI as Gary O'Neil looks to avoid second Premier League thrashing

Ipswich will welcome Premier League giants Liverpool to Portman Road on Friday, hoping to avoid another thrashing.

Gary O'Neil's Tractor Boys were beaten 5-2 by Manchester United at the weekend, and it remains to be seen whether striker Emersonn can feature against the Reds after being forced off with a knee injury at half time in that clash.

Kjell Scherpen looks set to start in goal on Friday, having produced six saves against Man United despite conceding five times.

Protecting the shot-stopper should be centre-backs Issa Diop and Jacob Greaves, the latter of whom will be desperate to move on from his own goal at Old Trafford.

Rounding off the four-man defence, Dara O'Shea is poised to start at right-back, with Leif Davis on the left.

In the centre of the park, Ipswich are missing midfielders Azor Matusiwa and Jack Taylor due to respective muscle and knee injuries, while Florentino Luis is a doubt.

If the former Benfica man is unavailable, then Marcelino Nunez and Sasa Lukic should be on hand to start in O'Neil's double pivot, with Julio Enciso operating in the number 10 role.

Chuba Akpom could line up as the Tractor Boys' lone striker on Friday after being substituted on against Man United, and he is likely to be supported from out wide by Abdul Fatawu and Daizen Maeda, as left winger Jaden Philogene-Bidace recovers from an ankle injury.

Ipswich Town possible starting lineup:

Scherpen; O'Shea, Diop, Greaves, Davis; Nunez, Lukic; Fatawu, Enciso, Maeda; Akpom

> Click here to see how Liverpool could line up against Ipswich Town