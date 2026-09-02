Man City injury, suspension news and return dates for Coventry City clash: Jeremy Doku, Matheus Nunes latest

Manchester City return to Etihad Stadium on Saturday to host newly promoted Coventry City in their third Premier League fixture of the 2026-27 season.

Enzo Maresca has made a perfect start to his Premier League reign, backing up the come-from-behind win over Bournemouth with a 4-1 romp away at Crystal Palace, leaving the Manchester outfit top of the Premier League table on goals scored.

Man City were also involved in a frantic Deadline Day of their own, which saw the arrivals of Enzo Fernandez and Iliman Ndiaye, and it remains to be seen whether the new acquisitions will feature here, though the Citizens are also dealing with a couple of fitness issues heading into this encounter.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Man City's latest injury and suspension news ahead of the fixture with Coventry, who suffered a 1-0 defeat to Hull City last time out.

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Status: Out

Type of injury: Calf

Possible return date: September 13 (vs. Man United)

Jeremy Doku remains sidelined after aggravating a calf issue in the Community Shield defeat to Arsenal, with Maresca having already ruled him out for two to three weeks.

The Belgian winger missed the wins over both Bournemouth and Crystal Palace and is unlikely to be risked against Coventry.

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Status: Minor doubt

Type of issue: Knock

Available for: September 4 (vs. Coventry)

Matheus Nunes is being managed carefully after picking up a knock, with Maresca confirming as recently as August 27 that the midfielder was "still not 100 per cent," with his involvement against Coventry remaining in the balance.

MANCHESTER CITY'S SUSPENSION LIST

Man City have no suspended players for this match.