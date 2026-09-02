Preview: Inter Miami vs Atlanta United - prediction, team news, lineups

Inter Miami will wrap up a three-game MLS homestand on Saturday when they welcome Atlanta United to Nu Stadium for the very first time.

Last weekend, the Herons concluded August by thumping CF Montreal 7-1, remaining second in the Eastern Conference, while Atlanta were blanked 2-0 by Charlotte Fc, slipping down to 13th.

Match preview

For weeks, we had been wondering when we might see the real Inter Miami back at their best and at home to Montreal, we saw that and more.

That triumph ended a five-match winless run for them across all competitions and kept them five points above the Chicago Fire for second in the East.

At the same time, it was only their fourth home victory in MLS this year, and they must win each of those remaining regular-season affairs in 2026 to equal their mark of 11 home wins from 2025.

As we might expect from a group littered with experienced quality, Miami have been impressive in the attacking third in 2026, averaging 2.5 MLS goals per match, the most in the league.

Kily Gonzalez will aim to build off his opening match success after replacing Angel Guillermo Hoyos as manager last month.

The Herons can beat Atlanta for a third successive occasion in the regular season, claiming a 4-0 triumph when they last faced them at home at Chase Stadium a year ago.

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Atlanta’s playoff aspirations took a hit on matchday 22 as their three-game regular season winning run came to an end.

Gerardo Martino can guide them to consecutive domestic away wins on Saturday for the first time since 2024 as he faces the team that he led to the Supporters’ Shield crown that same year when Miami set an MLS regular season record for points (74).

As things stand, the Five Stripes are four points below the playoff line, having already surpassed their number of wins from the 2025 regular season (five).

The league’s second-lowest scoring team (25 goals) have netted a mere eight times away from home in MLS this year.

At the same time, they have conceded at least once in each of their 2026 domestic road outings, including a combined eight in those last three instances.

The Five Stripes will seek their first regular season away victory against Inter Miami this weekend since beating them 3-1 in Fort Lauderdale two years ago.

Inter Miami Major League Soccer form:

Inter Miami form (all competitions):

Atlanta United Major League Soccer form:

Team News

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Lower-body injuries could keep Sergio Reguilon, Santiago Morales, Micael and Gonzalo Lujan on the Miami sidelines this weekend, while Mateo Silvetti recovers from a dislocated shoulder and Tadeo Allende has a knee issue.

Lionel Messi was the star of the show again for the Herons last week, netting four times, with Luis Suarez, Casemiro and Alexander Shaw also scoring against Montreal.

On the Atlanta side of things, Ajani Fortune is still questionable due to a hamstring strain, and Luke Brennan is dealing with an ankle injury.

We might see Mauricio Amaro make his debut for the Five Stripes on Saturday after recently receiving his visa, while it is doubtful Breel Embolo will have his processed in time for this one.

Inter Miami possible starting lineup:

St. Clair; Fray, Caicedo, Falcon, Allen; De Paul, Casemiro, Segovia; Messi, Berterame, Suarez

Atlanta United possible starting lineup:

Hoyos; Jacob, Diaz, Alonso, Edwards; Sanchez, Muyumba, Reilly; Santos; Picault, Almiron

We say: Inter Miami 4-1 Atlanta United

After a tough stretch, Miami appear to be back to their normal selves and should be able to unlock the unstable Atlanta backline on Saturday.

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