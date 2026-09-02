Preview: Nice vs Le Mans - prediction, team news, lineups

Two sides still seeking their first wins of the new Ligue 1 campaign will square off on Saturday as Nice welcome Le Mans to Allianz Riviera in the south of France.

After two matchdays, these teams each have a single point, with Nice losing 3-0 to Paris FC last Sunday and Les Mucistes suffering a narrow 3-2 defeat at Rennes.

Match preview

After barely escaping relegation a season ago, Nice are in early danger of dropping down into Ligue 2 for the moment, sitting second from the bottom.

On Saturday, they could drop points in their opening three top flight fixtures for the first time since the 2023-24 campaign.

They have scored a goal or fewer in their last 11 Ligue 1 affairs in 2025-26 and have continued to struggle in front of goal this season, as Olivier Pantaloni’s men are the only team in this competition that have yet to find the back of the net.

Clearly they are lacking creativity, as they have the joint second-fewest big chances in Ligue 1 so far, while boasting the third-highest average possession (57.4%).

While their attack has been poor, defensively they have been strong at home in league play, without a goal conceded in their last two domestic contests at Allianz Riviera.

Saturday will be their first home game in the league versus Le Mans since 2009, with Les Aiglons earning at least a point in their last five top flight affairs against them on home soil.

© Iconsport / Baptiste Fernandez

While they continue to search for that elusive first victory in the top flight this season, there are some encouraging signs at Le Mans early on.

After earning a point in their opener, they came from 2-0 down against a strong Rennes side, only to concede the winner deep into stoppage time.

A win for them this weekend would be their first in this competition for over 16 years and their first away from home since blanking Valenciennes 1-0 in April of 2010.

Dating back to last season’s Ligue 2 campaign, Patrick Videira’s side are unbeaten in their last seven away matches domestically, squandering a second-half advantage on matchday one to claim draw versus Brest (2-2).

Only once in 2026 have they gone on to lose a league fixture when netting the opening goal, with Montpellier beating them 4-2 in Ligue 2 action in February.

This weekend they can collect just their second away victory over Nice this century, though they have points in three of those last four visits against them.

Nice Ligue 1 form:

Le Mans Ligue 1 form:

Team News

© Iconsport

Nice will be without Laurent Abergel on Saturday as he recovers from a cruciate ligament tear, while Morgan Sanson and Ali Abdi are dealing with injuries.

Moise Bombito might not be ready to return from his leg issue, while Salis Abdul Samed and Hicham Boudaoui are questionable due to knocks.

At Le Mans, Samuel Yohou may be sidelined because of a lower leg problem, Nicolas Kocik hurt his ankle on matchday two, Erwan Colas is dealing with a knock, Yasser Larouci has a head injury and Djibril Sidibe will be suspended.

Louis Mafouta had a brace in a losing effort last week, putting him in a three-way tie for first in Ligue 1 heading into this weekend’s action with three.

Nice possible starting lineup:

Diouf; Mandza, Ndayishimiye, Abdelmonem; Clauss, Coulibaly, Witsel, Jansson; Hein, Diop; Wahi

Le Mans possible starting lineup:

Hatfout; Eyoum, Boisse, Voyer; Lauray; Buades, Vercruysse, Bourabaa, Calodat; Gueye, Mafouta

We say: Nice 1-2 Le Mans

It may still be early days, but Nice have yet to show they have bounced back from their dismal 2025-26 campaign, and against an upstart Le Mans side, who have proven to be dangerous in the attacking third, we think the home team may flounder in critical moments.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.