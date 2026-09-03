Preview: Manchester City vs Coventry City - prediction, team news, lineups

Seeking to preserve their prefect Premier League record under new manager Enzo Maresca, Manchester City welcome Frank Lampard’s Coventry City to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

This contest represents the first between these two teams in any competition since March 2002 when the Citizens won 4-2 at Maine Road as a second-tier club under the late Kevin Keegan.

Match preview

Man City head into this weekend’s contest looking to win their opening three Premier League games of a campaign for the third time in four seasons after picking up maximum points against Bournemouth and Crystal Palace to kick-start 2026-27 in positive fashion.

The Citizens left it late to secure a 2-1 comeback victory over the Cherries at the Etihad before laying down their first major marker of the post-Pep Guardiola era with a comfortable 4-1 away win against Palace on matchday two, courtesy of two goals each from Rayan Cherki and Erling Haaland.

Maresca has not taken long to implement his possession-based philosophy on his Man City side, who already lead the Premier League for successful passes (1,315) so far this season. 94.6% of their passes have been short, which is the highest ratio in the division, while they also lead the way for passing accuracy (90.9%) and passing accuracy under high-intensity pressure (85.8%).

Man City will welcome a return to the Etihad where they have lost just two of their last 20 top-flight home matches since the start of last term (W15 D3), while they have also prevailed in their opening two home league fixtures of a campaign in four of the last five seasons.

In addition, the Citizens boast an exceptional record against newly-promoted clubs, winning 27, drawing three and losing none of their previous 30 encounters since a 2-1 defeat to Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds in April 2021. However, Maresca’s most recent clash with a promoted club was a 3-1 loss to Leeds as Chelsea boss in December 2025.

© Imago / APL

While Hull City and Ipswich Town have both made bright starts to life back in the big time, particularly the former, Coventry are yet to pick up a single point or score a goal across their first two league fixtures since winning the Championship title last season.

The Sky Blues were swept aside by champions Arsenal (3-0) on matchday one before suffering a disappointing 1-0 home defeat to Hull last weekend, with Frank Lampard admitting post-match that there are “some serious lessons to learn”.

Lampard, who briefly played for Man City in 2014-15, has now won just four of his last 32 PL games (D8 L20) as a manager, including just one of his last 19 in the division (D4 L14), with his team failing to keep a clean sheet for 18 successive matches (37 goals conceded). His last win at this level was a 3-1 success at Bournemouth as Chelsea caretaker boss in May 2023.

On just four occasions in their history have Coventry suffered defeat in each of their opening three games at the start of a league season – 1968-69 in the top tier, and 1919-20, 1949-50 and 2011-12 in the second division. The Sky Blues have never lost their opening three without making the net ripple, though.

Coventry travel to the Etihad on Saturday as huge underdogs, but they can take some comfort from the fact that they are unbeaten across their last eight top-flight meetings with Man City (W4 D4) since the inaugural 1992-93 campaign when the Citizens won both home and away against them.

Manchester City Premier League form:

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Manchester City form (all competitions):

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Coventry City Premier League form:

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Coventry City form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images / Azzuu

Man City winger Jeremy Doku remains sidelined with a calf injury, while Matheus Nunes is doubtful with a muscle issue which could therefore see Abdukodir Khusanov continue at right-back.

Maresca could be tempted to hand £125 signing Enzo Fernandez his full debut, with the Argentine set to battle with fellow new recruits Elliot Anderson and Ayyoub Bouaddi for a start in centre-midfield.

Iliman Ndiaye was another Deadline Day signing for City and is available to start either on the left or right flank, though Maresca may decide to stick with Antoine Semenyo and Phil Foden in wide areas.

Rayan Cherki has contributed to 15 goals (five goals, 10 assists) across his 20 PL starts for City, and the playmaker will hope to continue in an advanced central position behind striker Erling Haaland, who has scored 19 goals in 20 top-flight appearances against newly-promoted clubs.

As for Coventry, Haji Wright (thigh) remains a long-term absentee, while Frank Onyeka (hip) and Sidiki Cherif (fitness) both missed the defeat to Hull and will be assessed ahead of kickoff this weekend.

Bobby Thomas came off with cramp against Hull, but he should be available to continue at centre-back. He could line up alongside both Aurele Amenda and Ethan Pinnock should Lampard decide to switch to a five-man defence.

Either Jack Rudoni or Victor Torp will likely start in centre-midfield alongside captain Matt Grimes and Caleb Yirenkyi if Onyeka is not fit to feature, while Ephron Mason-Clark could link up with Taiwo Awoniyi in a two-man frontline.

Manchester City possible starting lineup:

Donnarumma; Khusanov, Dias, Guehi, Gvardiol; Anderson, Bouaddi; Foden, Cherki, Semenyo; Haaland

Coventry City possible starting lineup:

Rushworth; Van Ewijk, Thomas, Pinnock, Amenda, Dasilva; Yirenkyi, Grimes, Rudoni; Mason-Clark, Awoniyi

We say: Manchester City 4-1 Coventry City

While Man City and Coventry enter this contest on the back of contrasting starts to the new campaign, the Citizens will not take their opponents lightly despite being the firm favourites to win on home soil.

Maresca's side are expected to dominate proceedings and possess far too much firepower for the visitors' vulnerable backline, meaning that while the Sky Blues may hope to frustrate City with a disciplined low block, the hosts should ultimately find a way to claim a convincing victory.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.