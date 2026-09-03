Everton transfer news: former Manchester United forward eyed to forget the Balogun blow?

Everton have reportedly identified a free-agent striker as a potential solution following a chaotic end to the transfer window, with representatives having offered the services of former Manchester United forward Anthony Martial to the struggling club.

Anthony Martial currently finds himself in a highly intriguing phase of his rich footballing career. The 30-year-old French forward remains a free agent after definitively leaving Mexican side Monterrey in June. He had originally signed a lucrative two-year contract with the Liga MX club, which came into effect at the start of 2025.

Both parties, however, ultimately agreed to end their partnership early. His free-agent status means he can be signed and registered by any club completely outside the traditional summer transfer window, making him an extremely attractive option for any side with a spare spot on their squad list.

The experienced forward has been carefully weighing up his next move and patiently waiting for a new sporting challenge. Now, two years after leaving Manchester United, a surprise return to the Premier League appears to be taking shape, with his representatives having offered his services to a struggling Everton.

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Anthony Martial offered to Everton after disastrous deadline day

According to TEAMtalk, Everton received this tempting offer immediately after enduring a truly disastrous end to the transfer window.

The club had agreed a deal to sign Folarin Balogun from Monaco, but the American international scrapped the transaction at the very last moment, despite already being physically present at the training centre for his medical.

On top of that, the club had already sold forward Beto to Italian side Fiorentina. As a result, Thierno Barry is left as the club's sole recognised striker in a thin squad, at least until January.

The squad currently numbers just 21 players, including two back-up goalkeepers behind Jordan Pickford, as well as currently injured midfielder Christian Norgaard.

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Anthony Martial open to Premier League return

The experienced forward is reportedly very open to a return to the English top flight. His representatives swiftly contacted seven different clubs to inform them of his immediate availability.

The report claims that, besides Everton, similar offers were also made to Leeds United, Crystal Palace, Brighton, Newcastle United, Sunderland and London club Tottenham Hotspur.

It remains unclear for now whether any of these seven clubs will show genuine interest in signing the forward, who has already spent three long months searching for a new club.

During his brief spell in Mexico, he registered just one goal in 20 competitive appearances. His last major competitive match came back in March, when he featured in the second leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup quarter-final.

Should the scenario of a return to England actually materialise, he would face his former employers Manchester United for the first time. After leaving the Red Devils, he joined Greek side AEK Athens, where he scored nine goals in 24 appearances across all competitions.

He turns 31 in December and continues to hope for a lucrative return that could reignite his career.