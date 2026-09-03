Arsenal injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Chelsea: Declan Rice, Jurrien Timber, Cristhian Mosquera latest

Two for two in their Premier League title defence, Arsenal now face the team billed by many to run them the closest this year - Chelsea.

The Gunners host the Blues in Sunday's high-profile top-flight London derby, seeking to maintain their perfect starts both points-wise and clean sheets-wise after seeing off Coventry City and Aston Villa.

Bukayo Saka's scrappy finish was all that was needed for Arsenal to take down Villa 1-0 on Monday, but the triumph did come at a cost for Mikel Arteta.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Arsenal's latest injury and suspension news before their showdown with Chelsea, who are only below the Gunners in the Premier League table on goal difference after a chaotic 4-3 win over Brighton & Hove Albion.

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Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Unspecified

Possible return date: September 6 (vs. Chelsea)

Declan Rice was observed limping back to the dugout after being substituted late into the win over Villa, raising some concern over his fitness for the weekend.

However, there was no firm word from Arteta after the game, and no news may be good news as far as Arsenal are concerned.

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Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Strain

Possible return date: September 6 (vs. Chelsea)

Cristhian Mosquera was brought off in the 79th minute of the win over Villa with an apparent issue, but Arteta revealed that the Spaniard was "about" to feel something, rather than pulling a muscle in that exact moment.

As a result, Mosquera is expected to be given the all-clear for Sunday, but his minor concern may open the door for Ezri Konsa to make his first start.

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Status: Out

Type of injury: Back

Possible return date: November 21 (vs. Newcastle United)

William Saliba will be out for months after exacerbating a back injury during the World Cup, and the Frenchman is thought to be targeting a return towards the end of 2026.

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Status: Out

Type of injury: Groin

Possible return date: September 12 (vs. Sunderland)

Jurrien Timber should finally be closing in on a return from the groin injury that has plagued him for months, and a comeback in September is not out of the question, but the London derby is likely to come too soon.

ARSENAL'S SUSPENSION LIST

Arsenal have no players suspended for the visit of Chelsea.