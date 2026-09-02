Preview: Lens vs Lorient - prediction, team news, lineups

Lens can maintain their 100% home record in Ligue 1 this season with a victory on Saturday versus Lorient at Stade Bollaert-Delelis.

Last season’s runners-up in this competition suffered their first defeat of the new campaign last week, 2-1 at Strasbourg, while Lorient lost by that same score at home to newly promoted Troyes.

Match preview

After a strong start to his tenure as Lens manager, Dino Toppmoller suffered his first competitive defeat in charge on matchday two.

The defeat against Strasbourg was only the second time in 2026 that this team had lost a Ligue 1 fixture after netting the opening goal.

Another defeat on Saturday would equal their longest losing run from a season ago, when they followed up a 3-0 loss at Lille with a 2-0 defeat against Paris Saint-Germain.

On Saturday, they can win their fourth consecutive top flight outing at Stade Bollaert-Delelis and their sixth in their last seven such matches.

Only once in 2026 have they failed to score at home in this competition, while early into this season they lead Ligue 1 in average goals per match (three).

Les Sang et Or can stretch their unbeaten run at home versus Lorient to seven matches on Saturday, with Lens collecting maximum points in five of those last six instances.

© Iconsport / Emilian Baldow

Alexandre Dujeux continues to seek his first competitive triumph at Lorient as his side have failed to generate much in two matches.

The former Angers boss will aim to snap an 11-match winless run as a Ligue 1 manager on Saturday and end a three-game winless run for his new team in the top flight.

While it has been a rough start for the Brittany club, they can increase their unbeaten run away from home in this competition to four matches this weekend.

Lorient have not conceded in their last two domestic affairs as the visitors, holding Nice to just one targeted effort in a 0-0 draw on matchday one.

They have yet to score an opening-half goal in the league this season after earning points in their last two away outings in the top flight a season ago when doing so.

Les Merlus could win consecutive matches against Lens in the same year on Saturday for the first time since 2017, after beating them 2-1 at home in March of last season.

Lens Ligue 1 form:

Lens form (all competitions):

Lorient Ligue 1 form:

Team News

© Imago / PsnewZ

A thigh problem may prevent Jhoanner Chavez from featuring for Lens once again, Samson Baidoo is dealing with a sore leg and Jonathan Gradit is recovering from a lower leg fracture.

Also questionable will be Odsonne Edouard and Saud Abdulhamid, who have minor knocks, while Regis Gurtner has a hamstring strain.

Florian Thauvin scored their only goal from the penalty spot on matchday two, putting him in a tie for first in Ligue 1 alongside Le Mans Louis Mafouta and Esteban Lepaul from Rennes.

Over at Lorient, Mohamed Bamba and Bandiougou Fadiga could both be sidelined for this one due to knocks.

In a deadline-day move this week, the club signed Ibrahima Balde, who joins a Brittany side desperate for some help in the attack, after Bamba Dieng signed with Red Star Belgrade earlier in the summer window.

Jean-Victor Makengo had the first goal of the new campaign for them last week, but it was all his team could manage at home to Troyes.

Lens possible starting lineup:

Risser; Celik, Ganiou, Sagnan; Aguilar, Titraoui, Bulatovic, Udol; Thauvin, Ivanovic; Sotoca

Lorient possible starting lineup:

Mvogo; Talbi, Adjei, Sylla; Le Bris, Avom, Cadiou, Kouassi; Bernardeau, Makengo; Tosin

We say: Lens 1-0 Lorient

At home, Lens are one of the best in Ligue 1, posting eight top flight clean sheets last season, and we do not expect they will be troubled by a side still trying to find their identity under Dujeux.

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