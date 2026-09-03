Real Madrid missed out on Jose Mourinho's top transfer target, who chose to stay in the Premier League

The shadow of unmet expectations from the recently closed summer market continues to hang over the Santiago Bernabeu.

Jose Mourinho was desperate to strengthen the midfield and had identified a specific, ideal target for his system. He wanted, at all costs, to sign Argentine World Cup winner Enzo Fernandez from Chelsea.

The Spanish giants' hierarchy, however, oddly hesitated during the key phases of drawn-out negotiations. While the Madrid club stalled with its offer, Manchester City finalised the arrival of the Argentine midfielder in the closing hours of the transfer window.

Enzo Fernandez, Mourinho's absolute priority for Real Madrid

According to The Athletic, Enzo Fernandez was the Portuguese manager's absolute priority for this summer.

Mourinho saw him as the perfect engine for his tactical system, capable of bringing defensive toughness, creative vision and forward-thinking play. Manchester City, however, did not hesitate, paying out £125m to prise the Chelsea midfielder away.

This colossal transfer also carries significant historical weight, with the Argentina international having already completed two transfers worth over £100m during his career.

Watching the desired signing pull on the shirt of a direct Champions League rival represents an extremely bitter pill for the entire Madrid coaching staff to swallow.

Real Madrid also missed out on Rodri

© Imago / NurPhoto

Real Madrid's hierarchy attempted to swiftly distance themselves from reports linking the club to the World Cup winner.

Club officials even went as far as issuing a surprising official statement categorically denying any interest in the player. This move was most likely intended primarily to protect the fragile morale of the current squad and ease the visibly growing frustration among the entire coaching staff.

That frustration for the renowned manager was further deepened by the club's inability to secure other high-profile targets for the ongoing 2026-27 season.

Real Madrid had indeed also been tracking the situation of another top-class midfielder, Rodri. This defensive rock fit exactly the type of player the Portuguese manager insists upon for his system. The Spain international, however, ultimately chose to join Barcelona instead.