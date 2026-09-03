Brentford lineup vs. Sunderland: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Diouf decision made

Brentford new boy El Hadji Malick Diouf should be kept waiting for his first Bees start in Saturday's Premier League fixture with Sunderland at the Gtech Community Stadium.

The £35m left-back from West Ham United was an unused substitute in last weekend's 1-1 draw with Leeds United, in which Keane Lewis-Potter laid on the assist for Kevin Schade's opening goal.

Lewis-Potter has therefore surely played his way into a starting role in gameweek three, so Diouf will be restricted to a substitute cameo if Keith Andrews does decide to hand him his debut.

The Lewis-Potter and Schade link-up guaranteed that Brentford would avoid defeat at Elland Road, as the Bees have never lost a Premier League match in which the latter has scored in, winning 13 and drawing four such fixtures.

On the other hand, Igor Thiago is yet to find the back of the net in the 2026-27 Premier League despite firing seven shots on goal; only Brighton & Hove Albion's Diego Gomez (eight) has had more opportunities without success.

The Brazilian will nevertheless continue to lead the line for the hosts, but Andrews may consider demoting Jaidon Anthony in favour of Dango Ouattara, after making that change with 61 minutes played last time out.

Antoni Milambo (knee), Sepp van den Berg (groin), Mathias Jensen (strain) and Josh Dasilva (knock) are all out injured for the capital club, who are anticipating another midfield masterclass from Mamadou Sangare.

Brentford possible starting lineup:

Kelleher; Kayode, Ajer, Collins, Lewis-Potter; Janelt, Sangare; Ouattara, Damsgaard, Schade; Thiago

> Click here to see how Sunderland could line up against Brentford