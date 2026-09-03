Man United transfer news: Four Red Devils players 'on trial' under Michael Carrick this season

Four Manchester United defenders are reportedly on trial this season, as the Red Devils prepare to sign as many as three players in that area of the field next summer.

The Red Devils overhauled their attack in the summer of 2025, bringing in Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha, before targeting their midfield in the most recent window, signing Youri Tielemans, Andrey Santos and Carlos Baleba.

Man United are expected to sign three new defenders next summer, and according to The Sun, four of the current crop are on trial in 2026-27.

The 20-time English champions were heavily linked with a new left-back over the summer but were ultimately unable to get a deal over the line.

Newcastle United's Lewis Hall had been their main target, but the Magpies signalled that they were not prepared to sell the England international.

© Imago

Shaw, Martinez, Maguire, De Ligt 'fighting' for Man United futures

Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martinez and Harry Maguire are all out of contract next summer, and it is understood that the performances of the trio will be closely assessed this season.

Man United do have the option to activate additional 12 months on the deals of both Martinez and Maguire, but that is not the case with Shaw.

Matthijs de Ligt is also allegedly at a key period in his Man United career, as the Netherlands international looks to make his return from a long-term back injury.

It is almost a year since De Ligt took to the field, with the defender undergoing a back operation in May.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Man United could sign two new centre-backs next summer

The 27-year-old is now back in training with the Red Devils and very much on course to be available before the end of the year, but any lingering issues could lead to the Dutchman being moved on.

Leny Yoro, 20, and Ayden Heaven, 19, are both viewed as important parts of the club's plans moving forward, but two new centre-backs could arrive next summer.

It appears certain that a new left-back will join in 2027, while right-back remains an interesting part of the Man United side, especially as Yoro impressed in that area in pre-season.

Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui are currently competing for that spot, but it is possible that one of those will be moved on during next summer's transfer window.

Man United will be aiming to make it successive wins in the Premier League when they continue their campaign away to Everton on Sunday afternoon.