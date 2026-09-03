Sunderland lineup vs. Brentford: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Malick Fofana starts

Sunderland deadline-day signing Malick Fofana could immediately come in for his full debut in Saturday's Premier League clash with Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium.

The Black Cats fended off a late hijack attempt from Crystal Palace to sign the Belgium international from Lyon, whom Fofana had already turned out for in their opening two Ligue 1 games of the season.

As a result, Fofana should be immediately up to speed and is in contention to replace auxiliary right-winger Trai Hume, in one of two potential changes to the Sunderland attack.

Enzo Le Fee and Nilson Angulo's spots are safe, but Wilson Isidor ought to be rewarded for his late winner in the 1-0 victory over Fulham with a starting role over Brian Brobbey.

However, fellow substitute Habib Diarra picked up a thigh injury shortly after coming on in gameweek two, so Granit Xhaka and Noah Sadiki are at no risk whatsoever of dropping out.

As well as Fofana, Sunderland bolstered their backline on September 1 with the loan signing of Tottenham Hotspur's Kevin Danso, now competing with Nordi Mukiele and Dan Ballard in the centre of defence.

Regis Le Bris should stick with the same successful formula for now, though, as Mukiele, Ballard, Reinildo and Thomas Meunier shield number one Robin Roefs.

Sunderland possible starting lineup:

Roefs; Meunier, Mukiele, Ballard, Reinildo; Xhaka, Sadiki; Fofana, Le Fee, Angulo; Isidor

> Click here to see how Brentford could line up against Sunderland