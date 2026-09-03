Friday's Ligue 1 predictions and previews including PSG vs. Monaco

Today's Ligue 1 predictions include Paris Saint-Germain's clash with Monaco, and a contest between Lyon and Auxerre.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Lyon welcome Auxerre to the Parc Olympique Lyonnais on Friday evening for their latest instalment of Ligue 1 action.

In their previous league fixture, Les Gones were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Le Havre, while Les Bleu et Blancs made it back to back defeats as they fell to a 3-1 loss against Angers.

We say: Lyon 3-0 Auxerre

With two wins from as many games to open the new season, it looks as though it is going to be another long and tough Ligue 1 campaign for Auxerre.

Although the visitors are certainly bound to improve on their dismal start, we do not think it will begin on Friday and predict the hosts to climb towards the summit of the league table with a healthy margin of victory at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais.

> Click here to read our full preview for Lyon vs. Auxerre, including team news and predicted lineups

© Iconsport / Baptiste Fernandez

In search of their first win of the new Ligue 1 campaign, Paris Saint-Germain will welcome Monaco to the Parc des Princes on Friday in the French capital.

After two matchdays, Les Parisiens are 11th with two points, drawing Lille 2-2 last time out, while Monaco are top of the table thanks to a 2-0 win over Marseille.

We say: PSG 1-2 Monaco

Things do not seem quite right at the moment for PSG, and we believe Monaco will cause them plenty of problems, with a dynamic attack and a new star emerging in Brunner.

> Click here to read our full preview for PSG vs. Monaco, including team news and predicted lineups