Preview: Alverca vs Braga - prediction, team news, lineups

Looking to secure back-to-back Primeira Liga victories for the first time since April, Braga make the trip to winless Alverca for matchday five action of the 2026-27 campaign.

The Minho-based visitors have seen their early-season fixture schedule disrupted by a couple of postponements, and they sit ninth in the Portuguese top-flight table after picking up four points from two games, while the 16th-placed hosts have managed just two points from their opening four matches.

Match preview

Braga finished fourth in the Primeira Liga last term for a third consecutive season and a fifth time in six campaigns, and while the Archbishops would have been looking to secure a top-three spot this term, their momentum has been disrupted by a stop-start beginning after failing to kick off on a perfect note.

Carlos Vicens's side surrendered a two-goal lead to settle for a 2-2 draw at Moreirense on the opening weekend, before their matchday two and three fixtures against Gil Vicente and Estrela Amadora were postponed due to a gastrointestinal infection and European commitments, respectively.

Braga's return to domestic action saw them secure a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Vitoria de Guimaraes in Monday's Minho derby, where Diego Rodrigues's 79th-minute strike proved decisive.

The Archbishops have now kept clean sheets in seven of their eight competitive matches this season, having not conceded a single goal across six encounters in their run to the Conference League league phase, with their only concession coming in that opening-day draw at Moreirense.

As such, Braga have yet to win any of their last three league away matches (D2, L1), conceding exactly twice in each of those encounters, so another display of excellence at the back could prove key to securing maximum points in Ribatejo.

© Imago / NurPhoto

Meanwhile, Alverca enter this encounter looking to end a seven-match winless run in the league (D3. L4), a run stretching back to the previous season when they finished 11th on their return to the Portuguese top flight under former boss Custodio, who departed at the end of 2025-26.

New manager Sergio Ferreira has indeed endured a difficult start to life at the Ribatejo outfit, having alternated between away defeats to heavyweight sides Porto and Sporting Lisbon with draws on their home turf against Estrela (2-2) and Santa Clara (1-1) last weekend.

Vivaldo Semedo's 69th-minute header could only earn Ferreira's side a point from that encounter with the Azoreans after conceding a late equaliser from Brenner, but the result did extend Alverca's unbeaten league run at home to five matches (W2, D3), stretching back to the previous campaign.

However, protecting that streak will come under a real test this weekend, given the Ribatejo club lost both meetings with Braga last term, suffering a 3-0 defeat in this very fixture before a 5-0 thrashing in Minho back in January.

Alverca Primeira Liga form:

L

D

L

D

Braga Primeira Liga form:

D

W

Braga form (all competitions):

W

D

D

W

D

W

Team News

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Alverca will assess right-back Nabil Touaizi after the Moroccan was forced off just 21 minutes into last weekend's draw with Santa Clara, with Diogo Spencer expected to deputise should he fail to recover.

Sabit Abdulai and Julian Martinez both remain sidelined through knee injuries, while Bastien Meupiyou is a doubt with a knock of his own.

Meanwhile, Semedo is expected to lead the line once again after netting his second goal of the campaign against Santa Clara.

Braga attacker Rodrigues is pushing for his first league start since March after coming off the bench to score the winner in Monday's victory over Vitoria on what was his first Primeira Liga appearance this season.

In terms of injury, Vicens will be without captain Ricardo Horta, who is sidelined with a thigh issue, while Bright Arrey-Mbi (muscle), Jean-Baptiste Gorby and long-term absentee Sikou Niakate (Achilles) also remain unavailable.

Summer signing Jonas Wind has returned to full training after recovering from injury and could make his competitive debut this weekend.

Alverca possible starting lineup:

Mendes; Baseya, Bojang, James; Spencer, Rayan Lucas, Luccas, Chissumba; Figueiredo, Vidigal; Semedo

Braga possible starting lineup:

Fontes; Lagerbielke, Carvalho, Barcia; Gomez, Tiknaz, Moutinho, Travassos; G Silva, Pau Victor, Rodrigues

We say: Alverca 0-1 Braga

Although Alverca have struggled so far this season, they have been resilient on their own turf in recent months, so we expect them to give Braga a challenge this weekend.

However, the Archbishops have what it takes to grind out a hard-fought victory in what shapes up to be a tightly contested battle in Ribatejo.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.