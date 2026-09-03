Preview: Leicester City vs Oxford United - prediction, team news, lineups

Leicester City will look to record a second straight victory when they welcome Oxford United to King Power Stadium for Saturday's League One contest.

The Foxes are sitting in 13th spot in the standings, while the visitors are one point further back in 15th position.

Match preview

Leicester may have a sluggish start to their bid to return to the Championship return, mustering just two points from Russell Martin's first three league games in charge.

A score draw against Notts County was followed by a 2-1 defeat to Burton before they played out a goalless affair against Martin's former side MK Dons.

The Foxes finally secured their first win of the season in Tuesday's home clash against Plymouth, with Will Alves and Harry Howell both striking in first-half stoppage time in a 2-0 victory.

After recording back-to-back clean sheets, Leicester will be targeting another strong defensive display in Saturday's meeting against an Oxford side that dropped down with them from the Championship last term.

The Foxes mustered just one point from their two meetings with the U's in 2025-26, which extended their winless head-to-head run to four competitive matches.

As a result, they have not beaten Oxford since picking up a narrow 2-1 home victory in a second-tier clash in April 1993.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Like Leicester, Oxford have started the season with a new head coach after appointing Aaron Ramsey as Matt Bloomfield's successor.

Ramsey has started his first permanent managerial job with mixed results, having seen his team take four points from their opening three league games.

After losing 2-0 to Leyton Orient in the EFL Cup first round, the U's required a late equaliser to rescue a 2-2 draw against MK Dons before they recorded a 2-1 away victory against Stevenage.

However, they were unable to build upon Ramsey's first victory in Tuesday's away meeting with Huddersfield, falling to a 3-1 defeat after briefly restoring parity through Gaitlin O'Donkor.

Joe Taylor's quickfire brace condemned Ramsey's side to their first defeat of the League One season, extending Oxford's winless head-to-head run to six matches.

They have to quickly pick themselves up for a third consecutive away game, where they will have the chance to win at the King Power Stadium in 2026 after prevailing by a 2-1 scoreline in January.

Leicester City League One form:

Leicester City form (all competitions):

Oxford United League One form:

Oxford United form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Leicester will have to assess goalkeeper Jakub Stolarczyk, who was stretchered off in the opening stages of the 3-0 win over Plymouth.

Ben Nelson is set to miss most of the season with a serious knee injury, while Conor Chaplin is unlikely to feature after being forced off in last weekend’s draw with MK Dons.

Kamari Doyle, John Lundstram and Emil Riis could feature in the matchday squad after joining the club on transfer deadline day.

As for the visitors, they are unable to call upon the services of Jason Cumming, Ruben Roosken and Jeon Jin-woo due to injury.

Winger Aidomo Emakhu is an injury doubt after missing the midweek defeat to Huddersfield with a knock.

Attacker Luka Lynch could feature among the substitutes after arriving on a short-term loan deal from Aston Villa.

Leicester City possible starting lineup:

McCarthy; Joseph, Souttar, Thomas, McFarlane; Page; Howell, Decordova-Reid, Braybrooke, Alves; Bristric

Oxford United possible starting lineup:

Eastwood; Spencer, Long, Brown, Currie; McDonnell, Brannagan; Missanga, O’Donkor, Dembele; Harris

We say: Leicester City 2- Oxford United

Oxford have troubled the scorers in each of their three league games, but they have shown vulnerability in the defensive third that could play into Leicester's hands.

In contrast, the Foxes have shown signs of a resolute backline, and we think their defence could provide the foundation for another successful home outing.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.