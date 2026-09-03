Preview: Sporting Lisbon vs Nacional - prediction, team news, lineups

Sporting Lisbon look to secure a fourth consecutive Primeira Liga victory as they welcome Nacional to Estadio Jose Alvalade for matchday five action on Saturday.

The Lions currently sit second in the Portuguese top-flight table, two points behind leaders Porto, while the visitors from Funchal arrive in the capital in 10th after losing their last two matches and without a permanent manager following Joao Giao's departure.

Match preview

Sporting failed to claim a third successive Primeira Liga title last term, finishing as runners-up to Porto, with the 2025-26 campaign ultimately ending on a disappointing note for Rui Borges's side, who also fell to a shock Taca de Portugal loss against second-tier Torreense.

While the Lions would have been looking to hit the ground running this season, they surrendered a two-goal lead to settle for a 2-2 draw at Estrela Amadora on the opening weekend, but the Alvalade outfit have raised their levels considerably as the weeks have gone by.

A 3-2 victory over Vitoria de Guimaraes on matchday two was followed by a 3-1 success at Alverca, and Sporting were back to their ruthless best last weekend when they dispatched Rio Ave 4-0 in Vila do Conde.

That rout saw the Lions address a brewing pattern of being exposed after taking commanding leads, with Borges's men showing the defensive solidity that was absent in earlier rounds, scoring all four goals before the interval through Flavio Goncalves's opener, Geny Catamo's strike and a Luis Suarez brace.

Next up is a meeting with one of the Lions' favourite opponents, with Sporting having won 15 of their last 17 fixtures against Nacional across all competitions, drawing the other two, as well as each of the most recent 10, including a 2-1 home triumph in February.

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

The Funchal club have not beaten the Lions since 2011, while their most recent away success in this fixture dates as far back as May 2005, a record that adds further weight to the task facing a side reeling from consecutive setbacks and without a permanent manager.

After collecting four points from their opening two matches through a 2-2 draw at Santa Clara and a 2-0 home win over Estoril Praia, Nacional suffered back-to-back defeats against Vitoria (1-0) and Estrela (3-2), the latter result prompting the club to part company with Giao after just four league matches.

Another reverse this weekend would see the Black-and-Whites go three matches without a win for the first time since the period between mid-February and late February, a record the visitors will be desperate to avoid.

However, that task is made no easier by the fact that they have lost eight of their last 11 league outings on the road (W1, D2), a run stretching back to the tail end of the previous campaign, where they managed just 14 points from 17 away games.

Nacional have finished 14th in both of the last two seasons, and while the Madeirans will be targeting a top-half placing this term, Saturday's trip to the capital presents one of the sternest tests of their early-season credentials.

Sporting Lisbon Primeira Liga form:

D

W

W

W

Nacional Primeira Liga form:

D

W

L

L

Team News

© Iconsport / Bruno de Carvalho / SOPA Images/Sipa USA

Sporting are expected to remain without Nuno Santos, who continues his recovery from a muscle injury, while Joao Simoes is still nursing a foot problem and Salvador Blopa is still sidelined.

Striker Fotis Ioannidis returned to action last weekend following a short layoff, but Suarez is likely to keep his place in the number nine role on the back of a couple of impressive displays.

The Colombian, who won the Golden Boot last term, endured a sluggish opening to this campaign but has since found the net in consecutive appearances, scoring three goals in that period.

The visitors will be without defender Ulisses Rocha, who continues a lengthy recovery from a broken ankle, while Jose Gomes is also uncertain to feature, having not made an appearance this season.

Nacional made one change to the side that started their previous fixture, with William Kokolo handed his first start last time out, and the 26-year-old could retain his place after providing an assist in that encounter.

Forward Pablo Ruan also ended a lengthy wait for a goal by finding the net against Estrela and will be looking to build on that performance.

Sporting Lisbon possible starting lineup:

Silva; Fresneda, Debast, Inacio, Araujo; Altimira, Doumbia; Catamo, Zalazar, F Goncalves; Suarez

Nacional possible starting lineup:

Marin; L Santos, M Dias, Ze Vitor; Gasolina, Liziero, Soares, Kokolo; Baeza, Junior; Ruan

We say: Sporting Lisbon 3-0 Nacional

Last weekend's demolition of Rio Ave suggests Sporting are rediscovering their ruthless streak, and a comfortable home win looks the most likely outcome against a Nacional side whose recent form and managerial uncertainty make them difficult to back for an upset.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.