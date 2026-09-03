Preview: Barnsley vs Stevenage - prediction, team news, lineups

In search of a third straight victory in the early stages of the League One season, Barnsley will welcome Stevenage to Oakwell on Saturday.

The hosts have won consecutive games in the last week to go fifth in the League One table, while their visitors are yet to win any of their four league games this term.

Match preview

Barnsley return to action at Oakwell on Saturday aiming to continue a winning streak and strengthen their standing at the top end of League One.

They came into 2026-27 after a summer of plenty of change, seeing an array of departures and arrivals altering the squad while Daniel Stendel returned to the dugout after a previous successful spell between 2019 and 2020 to replace Conor Hourihane.

Aiming to improve on consecutive mid-table finishes under their returning boss, the Reds started the season with a 1-0 home defeat to Bromley and a goalless draw against Doncaster, falling between EFL Cup wins over Wigan Athletic and Crewe Alexandra.

The latter has since formed the start of a three-game winning streak, with the South Yorkshire side now on the back of consecutive league three-point hauls, firstly winning 3-1 away at Leyton Orient last weekend with Makenzie Kirk, Cameron McGeehan and Reyes Cleary on the scoresheet before McGeehan and Amani Richards fired them to a 2-1 midweek home triumph over Blackpool.

Boosted by that latest victory at Oakwell, with Richards's winner coming three minutes from time, Barnsley will hope to continue their winning streak on Saturday and put three more points on the board as they look to establish themselves at the top end of the division early in the season.

© Imago / Dennis Goodwin, Pro Sports Images

In their way stand a visiting side in search of a first victory after a slow start to their league campaign.

Stevenage enjoyed a memorable 2025-26 campaign under Alex Revell, finishing sixth and falling just short to Stockport County in the playoff semi-finals, but Revell is now dealing with a squad far different from the one that achieved an unlikely playoff spot after plenty of departures.

They have seemingly taken their toll on the Boro, who are yet to win any of their first four league games, beginning with a draw against Burton Albion before losing 2-1 to Oxford United and dropping out of the EFL Cup at the hands of Reading.

Back-to-back draws have since followed for Revell's side, who snatched a point from a 2-2 draw at home to Doncaster Rovers last weekend with Josh Magennis and Oliver Sanderson on the scoresheet, before playing out a goalless stalemate in a trip to Peterborough United on Tuesday.

Now winless in their opening four outings, albeit having only lost one of those, Stevenage will be desperate to find a first victory sooner rather than later to avoid being cut adrift at the bottom end of the table as the league takes shape in the coming weeks.

Barnsley League One form:

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Barnsley form (all competitions):

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Stevenage League One form:

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Stevenage form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Iconsport / News Images, News Images LTD / Alamy

Barnsley remain without midfielder Vimal Yoganathan and goalkeeper Cieran Slicker, meaning Rogan Ravenhill will continue between the sticks behind a new-look back four of Tyrese Noslin, Sam Gale, Connor O'Riordan and Arley Kay.

Stendel may field an unchanged starting XI from their midweek win over Blackpool, although Amani Richards may come into the attack after scoring off the bench in that game, while Luca Connell also has a claim to feature from the outset alongside McGeehan, who has netted three goals from midfield so far this season.

Despite strong links away from the club throughout the summer until deadline day, Reyes Cleary remains at the club after hitting seven goals and 13 assists in League One last term, and he will continue to play a key role at the top end of the pitch.

Stevenage head in with a relatively clean bill of health other than Jasper Pattenden, while trying to navigate the losses of the likes of Charlie Goode, Harvey White, Jamie Reid and Filip Marschall.

The latter, their goalkeeper and key man last time around, left on deadline day, leaving new arrival Daniel Barden to take over between the sticks, while Daniel Phillips and Terry Taylor should continue in midfield and Kyle Magennis should again lead the line following Reid's exit.

Barnsley possible starting lineup:

Ravenhill; Noslin, O'Riordan, Gale, Kay; Connell, McGeehan; Cleary, Kelly, Richards; Kirk

Stevenage possible starting lineup:

Barden; James-Wildin, Vancooten, Piergianni, Freestone; Phillips, Taylor; Roberts, Kemp, Patterson; Magennis

We say: Barnsley 2-0 Stevenage

Barnsley have shown encouraging signs early on this season, particularly in correcting the league's worst defensive record last season, and we back them to come out on top again at home to a Stevenage side yet to get going with a new-look group.

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