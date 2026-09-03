Preview: Werder Bremen vs RB Leipzig - prediction, team news, lineups

RB Leipzig will look to build on their victory in the first matchweek of the Bundesliga when they face hosts Werder Bremen on Saturday at Weserstadion.

Bremen are 15th with zero points following their 4-1 loss to Freiburg on August 30, whereas fourth-placed Leipzig come into the clash with three points having beaten Borussia Monchengladbach 3-0 on August 29.

Match preview

The hosts were fortunate to score at all against Freiburg, with their 76th-minute goal only coming after they were already trailing 4-0.

Bremen did win 3-0 against Luneburger Hansa in the first round of the DFB-Pokal on August 22, though the victory will mean little to boss Daniel Thioune, whose side have lost four and drawn one of their five most recent league fixtures.

The club's clash with Leipzig will be their first at home this campaign, but supporters could be forgiven for not feeling optimistic given their side have been beaten in seven of their last 12 outings at Weserstadion, winning just once in that time.

Bremen failed to find the back of the net in five of those matches, while they conceded two or more goals on eight occasions.

Failure to get the better of the visitors would extend Bremen's winless streak against Leipzig to 14 games, and a defeat would be their 10th in 14 meetings.

© Iconsport / Diebilderwelt/Alamy Stock

Leipzig have been touted as one of the possible challengers to Bayern Munich, and a commanding triumph against Gladbach will have boosted confidence amongst fans.

Die Roten Bullen must avoid complacency given they won seven of their first nine league fixtures in 2025-26, though having also defeated Eintracht Trier 6-0 in the DFB-Pokal on August 22, their current campaign could not have started better.

Martin Demichelis has now helped his side keep as many clean sheets this term (two) as they did in their previous eight clashes.

The head coach will hope to guide his team to their first away win in three Bundesliga fixtures, and a victory would be the visitors' fifth in eight top-flight contests on the road.

Leipzig were productive on their travels at the end of 2025-26, finding the back of the net on 15 occasions in their final nine games on the road, scoring at least two goals five times.

Werder Bremen Bundesliga form:

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Werder Bremen form (all competitions):

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RB Leipzig Bundesliga form:

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RB Leipzig form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Iconsport / PictureAlliance

Werder Bremen will have to contend with the absence of left-back Felix Agu, as well as midfielder Jens Stage, so perhaps Senne Lynen play next to Ludovit Reis and Chuki in a midfield three.

Olivier Deman is the most likely candidate to be stationed on the left side of defence, while loanee Niclas Fullkrug is almost certain to lead the line up front due to the fact Keke Topp is only scheduled to return from his knee injury in January.

Leipzig centre-forward Tidiam Gomis provided two assists against Gladbach, and there is no reason for any changes to be made to the frontline, so also expect to see Antonio Nusa and Brajan Gruda.

Considering Christoph Baumgartner is dealing with a thigh injury, it would not be surprising for Nicolas Seiwald, Ezechiel Banzuzi and Rocco Reitz to be trusted together in the middle of the pitch.

Castello Lukeba and Willi Orban were chosen to start the season as centre-backs, and their long-term partnership will continue on the weekend.

Werder Bremen possible starting lineup:

Hein; Arthur, Pieper, Friedl, Deman; Reis, Lynen, Chuki; Dinkci, Fullkrug, Grull

RB Leipzig possible starting lineup:

Vandevoordt; Baku, Orban, Lukeba, Raum; Reitz, Seiwald, Banzuzi; Gruda, Gomis, Nusa

We say: Werder Bremen 0-2 RB Leipzig

While Bremen boast the advantage of playing in front of a home crowd, Weserstadion has not been a safe haven.

RB Leipzig have started their campaign in fine fashion, and with the visitors' record against their hosts excellent, it is difficult to predict anything other than an away victory.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.