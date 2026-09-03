Team News: Real Madrid vs. Real Betis injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Real Madrid will be targeting a fourth consecutive victory when they face Real Betis in Friday's La Liga encounter at La Cartuja.

Los Blancos cruised to a 4-0 win over Malaga in their most recent outing, while Betis fell to a heavy 5-2 defeat against Levante, and here, Sports Mole covers the team news for both sides.

REAL BETIS

Out: Diego Conde (shoulder), Aitor Ruibal (knee, Giovani Lo Celso (muscle)

Doubtful: Dani Ceballos (fitness)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Valles; Bellerin, Llorente, Natan, Garcia; Roca, Fornals; Antony, Isco, Riquelme; Cucho

TEAM B

Out: Eder Militao (hamstring), Raul Asencio (leg), Ferland Mendy (thigh), Thiago Pitarch (knee), Rodrygo (knee)

Doubtful: Aurelien Tchouameni (muscle), Endrick (muscle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Courtois; Dumfries, Konate, Huijsen, Cucurella; Valverde, Silva; Guler, Bellingham, Vinicius; Mbappe