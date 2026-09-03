Real Betis vs. Real Madrid: Los Blancos missing seven first-team players for La Liga contest

Real Madrid will be without the services of seven first-team players for Friday's La Liga contest with Real Betis.

Los Blancos have made a strong start to the 2026-27 campaign, beating Espanyol, Real Sociedad and Malaga to sit second in the La Liga table with nine points.

Real Madrid will be aiming to move above Barcelona and to the top of the division when they continue their domestic campaign away to Real Betis on Friday night.

Jose Mourinho's side will be without the services of seven first-team players through injury, with Eder Militao, Endrick, Aurelien Tchouameni, Raul Asencio, Ferland Mendy, Rodrygo and Thiago Pitarch all unavailable for selection.

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Real Madrid missing seven players for Real Betis clash

However, there is a spot in the squad for Sergio Martinez, with the 19-year-old in line for a potential debut after arriving from Racing de Santander at the end of August.

“The plan is for him to be on the bench tomorrow, so from there you can more or less see the plan. He has trained with the first team for two days, nothing more," Mourinho told reporters when asked about the teenage midfielder.

"Before the club signed him, it was clear he wouldn’t be directly part of the first team. We have also analysed and given our opinion that he could potentially make it here one day.

"He is a boy with potential, who has some experience in the Second Division and at the start of the league with Racing. He has potential, he needs to work, and only he can determine his path.

"The quality and intensity here are different, but he is here. Tomorrow, he will be there, along with Rivas, who has been with us since the first match, and also Cestero. We'll see if he plays or not, but being here with us is already a step forward.”

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Mourinho: 'Real Madrid must be great to beat Real Betis'

Mourinho also insisted that Real Madrid must be "great" to overcome Real Betis.

“Real Madrid needs to be great; otherwise, it won't win. Betis is a very good team. Real Madrid's recent results there are very telling. It's difficult to win there, and to do so, you have to be at your best; there’s no other way," he said.

Real Madrid will begin their Champions League league stage campaign with a clash against Inter Milan on September 8.

Full Real Madrid squad vs. Real Betis

Courtois, Lunin, Navarro; Huijsen, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Cucurella, Carreras, Rudiger, Dumfries, Rivas; Bellingham, Camavinga, Valverde, Guler, Bernardo, Cestero, Martinez; Vinicius, Mbappe, Espi, Brahim, Diomande