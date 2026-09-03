Preview: Inter Milan vs Napoli - prediction, team news, lineups

Having traded first and second place over the past two seasons, Serie A giants Inter Milan and Napoli will go toe-to-toe again on Sunday.

Set to meet at San Siro, Inter's title defence has got off to a successful start, while their southern rivals were beaten by Como last week.

Match preview

Finishing 11 points clear of Napoli - who were their closest challengers - Inter clinched a first domestic double since 2010 last season, and they have begun this term with two wins from two.

Now seeking a 22nd Scudetto, the Nerazzurri first strolled to a 4-1 home victory over Monza, before heading south to Sardinia for a meeting with Cagliari.

Though Inter soon seized the lead through yet another mid-range strike by Hakan Calhanoglu, they failed to build on that advantage and ultimately had to settle for a tense 1-0 win.

Cristian Chivu's men wasted chances to make it more convincing, but they still maintained a perfect start to the Serie A season, setting them up nicely for two testing fixtures.

Next week, they will get a new Champions League campaign under way by visiting Real Madrid in the Spanish capital, after last term's run ended in bitter defeat to Bodo/Glimt.

First, though, they must host Napoli, who beat them to the Italian title in 2024-25 before those roles were reversed in 2025-26.

Recent history suggests that Inter should start favourites: it is more than nine years since they lost a league game between the clubs at San Siro.

© Imago / Giuseppe Maffia

Yet, the last three meetings in Milan have ended all square and Napoli are unbeaten in five overall.

Those tallies include a stirring contest in January, when Federico Dimarco and Calhanoglu both put Inter ahead but Scott McTominay twice hauled the visitors level.

This time, Napoli will head north without McTominay and on the back of a chastening defeat to Como, who dominated possession and the shot count at Stadio Maradona.

Max Allegri's men - who had kicked off with a 2-0 victory in Genoa - were second best for most of their second league game despite having home advantage.

Like Inter, the Partenopei are anticipating a big European clash next week, when Premier League champions Arsenal will pay a visit to Naples.

Before the Gunners come to town, Allegri must return to San Siro, where his second spell at AC Milan recently ended in failure.

Inter Milan Serie A form:

W

W

Napoli Serie A form:

W

L

Team News

© Imago / IPA Sport

At the close of a summer window characterised by three English signings, Inter's transfer window quietly slid shut without any major drama.

John Stones and Curtis Jones were both handed some more minutes in Cagliari, but Djed Spence has yet to feature due to a fitness issue and remains a doubt for this weekend.

Set to start on the left flank, assist king Federico Dimarco picked up his award as Serie A's MVP for the 2025-26 season on Wednesday.

A fixture in midfield, Calhanoglu has been directly involved in six goals across nine league games against Napoli for Inter.

Meanwhile, the visitors main threat from deep will not be available, as McTominay is set to undergo a heart procedure and could be sidelined for several weeks.

Allegri is also missing defensive duo Alessandro Buongiorno and Luca Marianucci (both knee), plus Brazilian forward Giovane (hernia).

Having made an impact against Como after his arrival from the bench, Kevin De Bruyne may be considered ready to replace McTominay.

Inter Milan possible starting lineup:

J. Martinez; Bisseck, Stones, Bastoni; Diouf, Barella, Calhanoglu, Zielinski, Dimarco; Esposito, L. Martinez

Napoli possible starting lineup:

Meret; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Marin, Spinazzola; Anguissa, Lobotka, De Bruyne; Politano, Hojlund, Vergara

We say: Inter Milan 2-0 Napoli

Napoli have not been convincing since the loss of Antonio Conte - who lifted the Scudetto with both of these clubs - while imperious Inter continue to impose their will on the rest of Serie A.

Following a few hard-earned draws at San Siro, the visitors are set to head home empty-handed on this occasion, as the Nerazzurri stride on to nine points.

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