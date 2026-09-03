Preview: West Bromwich Albion vs Watford - prediction, team news, lineups

Both looking to respond after disappointing results earlier in the week, West Bromwich Albion and Watford clash at The Hawthorns in search of Championship points on Saturday afternoon.

The Baggies were forced to share the points with a streetwise Charlton Athletic last time out, whilst the Hornets suffered a maiden league defeat of 2026-27 at the home of unbeaten Swansea City.

Match preview

After wins over Rotherham United (4-1), Norwich City (2-1) and Burnley (3-1) to commence the 2026-27 campaign, West Brom have now experienced their first proper lull under the permanent leadership of James Morrison.

The Baggies are three matches without victory across Championship and EFL Cup action following a frustrating 1-1 draw with Charlton on Wednesday night, when a scrappy Tyreece Campbell goal cancelled out Callum Styles's opener.

Nevertheless, it was another overall positive display from Morrison's boys who enjoyed over 70% possession during the Black Country, but they crucially failed to unlock a stubborn Addicks defence too often.

A potential source of creativity and midfield magic in matches to come, Rabby Nzingoula was impressive once again off the bench last time out, with the 20-year-old Frenchman pushing hard for a maiden start this weekend.

Following a promising start to the season, West Brom are currently occupying seventh spot in the Championship standings with seven points from four games, just three points back from second-placed Queens Park Rangers.

© Imago / PRiME Media Images

Since back-to-back Vicarage Road wins over Crawley Town (1-0) and Southampton (2-1) at the beginning of August, Watford have slumped back down towards pre-season expectations laid out amid a backdrop of growing discontent towards the Pozzo family.

The Hornets' winless run in all competitions extended to a worrying four matches (D2 L2) on Tuesday night, when first-half strikes from Eom Ji-Sung and Adam Idah secured maximum points for Swansea in South Wales.

Quite a bit has changed in the Watford squad since that defeat earlier in the week, with Soumaila Coulibaly, Stephy Mavididi and striker Myron Boudu joining the Hertfordshire club on transfer deadline day.

Despite a flurry of summer incomings, Alessio Dionisi's ranks are undeniably limited heading into the bulk of the Championship season, with many pundits and supporters predicting a period of relegation trouble for the Hornets.

Three points at The Hawthorns on Saturday would do a lot to ease the concerns of Watford fans, however, their side are winless across their past six matches (W3 D3) at the Black Country venue.

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Watford Championship form:

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Team News

© Imago / PRiME Media Images

Following a string of positive performances off the bench, West Brom's Nzingoula should be rewarded with a start on Saturday.

The inclusion of the Frenchman in the Albion XI would likely to see fellow summer signing Kareem Tunde drop to the bench.

Morrison could opt to reintroduce Aune Heggebo into a two-man forward line, allowing Jimmy-Jay Morgan to play off the last line of Watford defenders.

The Hornets' injury problems on the flanks persist, with Jeremy Ngakia (thigh), Kwadwo Baah (thigh) and Marc Bola (hamstring) all sidelined.

Visiting boss Dionisi has confirmed that recent arrivals Coulibaly and Boadu will not feature this weekend, however, Leicester loanee Mavididi could make an appearance.

West Bromwich Albion possible starting lineup:

O'Leary; Galves, Campbell, Phillips, Styles; Nzingoula, Molumby, Diakite, Price; Morgan, Heggebo

Watford possible starting lineup:

Ravaglia; Mlacic, Pollock, Keben, Zemura; Kayembe, Kyprianou, Maamma, Bravo, Bove; Doumbia

We say: West Bromwich Albion 2-1 Watford

With the potential introduction of Nzingoula and Heggebo into the XI, West Brom should be able to increase their attacking threat compared to the Charlton draw.

Watford are struggling with selection issues at the back and could be made to pay once again this weekend.

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