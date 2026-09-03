Preview: Rayo Vallecano vs Racing de Santander - prediction, team news, lineups

Rayo Vallecano's search for their first La Liga win of the 2026-27 campaign will continue on Saturday afternoon when they welcome Racing de Santander.

The hosts are currently 18th in the La Liga table, boasting only one point from three matches, while Racing picked up their first victory of the season last time out, beating Elche 3-2 on home soil.

Match preview

Rayo opened their 2026-27 La Liga campaign with a 2-1 defeat to Sevilla, before picking up their first point of the season at home to Alaves on August 20.

The capital outfit will enter this match off the back of a defeat, though, having gone down 5-2 to Barcelona at the end of August, and a total of one point has left them down in 18th.

Los Franjirrojos had a busy summer transfer window, bringing in eight new players, while there were also a host of departures, so there is a fresh look to the squad this season.

Rayo finished eighth in La Liga last season, but there have been plenty of changes since then, including the arrival of a new head coach, with Benat San Jose replacing Inigo Perez at the helm.

The capital side have won 21 and lost 21 of their previous 54 matches against Racing in all competitions, with the remaining 12 fixtures finishing all square.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Racing opened their 2026-27 La Liga campaign with a 2-2 draw against Villarreal, before suffering a 1-0 defeat to Getafe in their second match of the season on August 23.

The Green and Whites will enter this match off the back of a win, though, beating Elche 3-2, with Yassir Zabiri scoring an incredible hat-trick for the promoted outfit.

Jose Alberto Lopez's side are ninth in Spain's top flight, boasting four points from their first three matches of the season, so it has been a successful start to the campaign.

Racing made 14 signings over the summer, so there has been a lot of change to the squad, while there have been a number of departures, including Gustavo Puerta to Olympiacos.

Racinguistas have actually lost each of their last four matches against Rayo, while they have not beaten the capital team in the league since February 2003.

Rayo Vallecano La Liga form:

Racing de Santander La Liga form:

Team News

© Imago / Ricardo Larreina Amador

Rayo will be without the services of Augusto Batalla, Luiz Felipe, Jozhua Vertrouwd and Isi Palazon through injury, while Marash Kumbulla is a major doubt for the contest.

Sergio Camello has been in strong form at the start of the new campaign, scoring three goals in three appearances, and the 25-year-old will continue in the side.

There are also expected to be spots in the side for Alvaro Garcia and Jorge de Frutos.

As for Racing, Andres Martin will miss the match through injury, while Simon Eriksson requires a late fitness test before his availability can be determined.

The visitors will also be without the services of Iker Luque through suspension.

Zabiri will continue at centre-forward fresh from his treble last time out, while the experienced Sergio Canales should again feature in the number 10 spot.

Jorge Salinas has stayed at Racing despite widespread speculation surrounding his future, and the Spaniard is set to continue at left-back.

Rayo Vallecano possible starting lineup:

Cardenas; Ratiu, Lejeune, Ciss, Pedrosa; Valentin, Gnangoro; De Frutos, Lopez, A Garcia; Camello

Racing de Santander possible starting lineup:

Agirrezabala; Mantilla, Felipe, Ramon, Salinas; Prati, Martin; P Garcia, Canales, Vicente; Zabiri

We say: Rayo Vallecano 1-1 Racing de Santander

Racing have shown plenty of promise early in the season, and this is a tough match for Rayo, who might have to settle for a share of the spoils on home soil.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.