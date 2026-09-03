Why Estevao faces early Chelsea battle under Xabi Alonso despite transfer concern

Estevao is reportedly concerned about his early role at Chelsea under Xabi Alonso, but the Brazilian’s situation appears to be more about competition and tactical fit than any immediate desire to leave Stamford Bridge.

According to ESPN Brasil journalist Renato Senise, Estevao and his camp are wary that the 19-year-old could struggle for regular minutes under Chelsea’s new head coach, while there is also concern over the possibility of him being used as a wing-back.

The situation has emerged at the very start of a new era at Stamford Bridge, with Alonso implementing a 3-4-2-1 system in which Cole Palmer and Morgan Rogers have so far occupied the two attacking roles behind Joao Pedro.

That immediately creates a difficult path into the starting XI for Estevao.

Palmer remains Chelsea’s main creative reference, while Rogers was signed to play a major role in Alonso’s project and has started the season strongly.

For Estevao, though, there is another important factor to consider.

The Brazil international only recently returned from a serious thigh injury suffered in April, which sidelined him for around three months and ruled him out of the World Cup.

Why Estevao faces tough Chelsea competition

That physical setback makes it difficult to draw firm conclusions from Chelsea’s opening matches.

Estevao came off the bench late against Fulham, started the EFL Cup victory over Luton Town and remained unused against Brighton.

He also contributed directly to Chelsea’s second goal against Luton, suggesting that opportunities will still come as Alonso rotates his squad.

The larger issue is where those opportunities will arrive.

In Alonso’s current structure, the two central attacking positions appear particularly difficult to break into because of Palmer and Rogers.

Estevao was already viewed as more than a conventional winger when Chelsea signed him, with his camp having previously been given indications that he could develop into a player capable of operating more centrally, closer to a number 10 role.

That pathway has yet to fully materialise.

There is, however, an important distinction between being behind established players in the hierarchy and having no future in the system.

Chelsea are only two Premier League matches into Alonso’s tenure, and the manager is still adjusting his structure.

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Why a wing-back role could be a concern for Estevao

The other reported concern relates to the possibility of Estevao being converted into a wing-back, similar to Pedro Neto.

That would represent a much greater tactical adjustment for the Brazilian.

Neto has already shown that he can cope with the defensive workload, physical duels and repeated running required to operate across an entire flank.

Estevao’s strengths are different.

He is at his most dangerous receiving wide, accelerating at defenders, attacking one-on-one situations and carrying the ball inside onto his stronger foot.

Asking him to control an entire flank would therefore involve far more than simply moving him a few metres deeper on the pitch.

At present, there is no clear indication that Alonso intends to permanently use him in that role.

The fact that Neto has been deployed as a wing-back does not necessarily mean Estevao will follow the same route, especially given the significant differences between their profiles.

There is also plenty of time for the picture to change.

Chelsea’s season will bring injuries, suspensions, rotation and tactical adjustments, while Palmer and Rogers are unlikely to play every minute.

Estevao’s immediate task is therefore less about forcing his way past either player and more about taking advantage of the opportunities that come his way.

His physical condition will also remain important after such a lengthy injury layoff, particularly as he continues adapting to the demands of Premier League football.

The early concern around his role is understandable, but the current sample remains too small to suggest that Estevao has already reached a major crossroads at Chelsea.

For now, he faces a genuine battle for minutes under Alonso - but one that could look very different once the new season fully develops.