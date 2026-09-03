Preview: Athletic Bilbao vs Atletico Madrid - prediction, team news, lineups

Atletico Madrid will be bidding to move onto 10 points in the La Liga table when they continue their campaign away to Athletic Bilbao on Saturday afternoon.

Diego Simeone's side are currently third in the division, while Athletic have three points to show from their opening three matches, which has left them in 12th position.

Match preview

Athletic opened their 2026-27 La Liga campaign with successive defeats to Sevilla and Barcelona, but they did manage to secure all three points against Celta Vigo last time out, recording a 2-0 victory courtesy of goals from Alex Berenguer and Robert Navarro.

The Lions had a disappointing 2025-26 La Liga season, finishing down in 12th spot in the division, so Edin Terzic's side will not play in Europe this term.

The club's Basque-only policy in the transfer market meant that no new signings arrived during the recent window, but there were a number of departures, including Unai Gomez, Unai Vencedor, Mikel Vesga and Andoni Gorosabel.

Athletic recorded a 1-0 victory over Atletico in the corresponding match last season, but they have lost four of their last five games with Simeone's side.

The last meeting between the two sides took place in the Spanish capital back in April, with Atletico recording a 3-2 victory.

© Imago / Ricardo Larreina Amador

Atletico opened their 2026-27 La Liga campaign with a 2-0 victory over Malaga, before drawing 2-2 with Villarreal in their first home game of the season.

Simeone's side then recorded a 3-1 victory over Sevilla in their last game, with seven points from three matches leaving them in third position in the table.

The Red and Whites will continue their league season this weekend before heading to England next week for their Champions League league stage opener against Liverpool.

Atletico made five new signings over the summer, with Morten Hjulmand, Lee Kang-in, Cristian Romero, Alejandro Grimaldo and Jonathan David arriving to boost the squad.

Simeone's team also managed to keep hold of Julian Alvarez amid strong interest from Barcelona and Arsenal, but it remains to be seen whether the Argentina international is involved here.

Athletic Bilbao La Liga form:

Atletico Madrid La Liga form:

Team News

© Imago / AgenciaLOF

Athletic will be without the services of Unai Egiluz and Peio Canales through injury, while Benat Prados and Dani Vivian are both major doubts.

Nico Williams is again likely to feature off the bench, as he builds back to full fitness, with Navarro and Berenguer expected to continue in the wide areas.

Inaki Williams was impressive as the central striker against Celta Vigo, so the 32-year-old should continue through the middle, while Oihan Sancet is likely to feature in the number 10 spot.

As for Atletico, Alvarez is back in training, and there is every chance that the Argentine will be on the bench for the team's league game at San Mames.

Alexander Sorloth remains a doubt through injury, so Alex Baena could be given the nod through the middle following his brace in the success over Sevilla last time out.

David is in contention to make his debut for the Red and Whites on Saturday.

Athletic Bilbao possible starting lineup:

Simon; Areso, Paredes, Laporte, Berchiche; Ruiz de Galarreta, Gerenabarrena; Navarro, Sancet, Berenguer; I Williams

Atletico Madrid possible starting lineup:

Oblak; Llorente, Hancko, Pubill, Grimaldo; Barrios, Hjulmand; Simeone, Kang-in, Lookman; Baena

We say: Athletic Bilbao 0-1 Atletico Madrid

Athletic are good enough to make this an uncomfortable match for Atletico, but we are still expecting Simeone's side to navigate their way to all three points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.