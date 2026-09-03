Preview: Swansea City vs Wrexham - prediction, team news, lineups

Aiming to maintain their unbeaten start to the 2026-27 Championship season, Swansea City welcome Welsh rivals Wrexham to Swansea.com Stadium for a second-tier clash on Saturday night.

The Swans picked up an impressive home success over Watford earlier in the week, whilst the Red Dragons flexed their muscle on the road to claim maximum points from a trip to Millwall.

Match preview

After back-to-back 11th-placed finishes in the Championship during 2025 and 2026, Swansea City are looking to compete in the top eight this time around, with the South Wales outfit enjoying an excellent start to 2026-27.

Indeed, Vitor Matos's troops are one of only five sides in the division who are yet to taste second-tier defeat, with the Swans making it three consecutive clean sheets courtesy of a 2-0 win over Watford on Tuesday night.

Producing arguably his most influential performance since signing for Swansea, South Korean playmaker Eom Ji-Sung found the net and provided an assist for striker Adam Idah as the Hornets were swept aside last time out.

Now on a mission to record back-to-back Championship home wins for the first time since February, the Swans are sitting pretty at the summit of the second-tier standings, boasting 10 points from four matches.

Matos's men recruited 10 new players over the course of the summer transfer window and moved decisively on deadline day to secure the services of teenage sensation Jeremy Monga, who has joined on loan from Manchester City.

© Imago / Sportimage

Following a four-game winless start (D2 L2) to 2026-27 across Championship and EFL Cup action, Wrexham recorded a much-needed victory on Wednesday night, when the Red Dragons slayed the Lions at The Den.

A Millwall side - lacking their usual attacking threat due to the absences of Tairyk Arconte and Kyrell Lisbie - was swept aside by Phil Parkinson's men, with Kieffer Moore and summer arrival Jacques Ekomie finding the net.

Ahead of Saturday night's all-Welsh affair at the Swansea.com Stadium, Wrexham are currently occupying 11th place in the Championship rankings, just a single point behind Birmingham City in eighth spot.

Like their compatriots Swansea, the Red Dragons were busy on transfer deadline day securing an attacking star who boasts second-tier experience, with creator Callum O'Hare joining from Sheffield United.

A positive omen for the hosts this weekend, both of last season's clashes between Swansea and Wrexham finished in favour of the home team, with a 90th-minute strike from Idah sealing three points for the Swans in this exact fixture back in December 2025.

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Wrexham Championship form:

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Team News

© Imago / Focus Images

Despite keeping three straight clean sheets recently, Swansea could make an alteration to their backline should Ben Cabango recover from a heel problem in time.

An ever-present in the Championship last season, Cameron Burgess is expected to miss the whole of 2026-27 due to a serious knee injury.

Matos's options in the middle of the park are reduced by the absence of Goncalo Franco, meaning that Canada captain Stephen Eustaquio should start once again.

Also without a key midfield option, Wrexham are unable to call upon the talents of Ben Sheaf because of a muscular injury.

A bit-part player for the Red Dragons last term, New Zealander Liberato Cacace is yet to feature competitively in 2026-27.

Swansea City possible starting lineup:

Vigouroux; Lissah, Cabango, Welsh, Tymon; Stamenic Opoku, Eustaquio, Widell, Eom; Idah

Wrexham possible starting lineup:

Patterson; Cleworth, Hyam, Doyle; Kabore, Rathbone, Whiteman, Ekomie; Windass, O'Brien, Moore

We say: Swansea City 1-1 Wrexham

Conceding just once across their opening four Championship matches, Swansea will be confident of taming the Red Dragons on Saturday night.

However, buoyed by their roaring success at Millwall earlier in the week, Wrexham should be good enough for a share of the spoils in South Wales.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.