Crystal Palace lineup vs. Fulham: Predicted XI for Premier League clash with new signings available

Crystal Palace will be without the services of Chadi Riad (knee), Jean-Philippe Mateta (thigh) and Ismaila Sarr (groin) for Saturday's Premier League clash with Fulham.

Deadline-day arrivals Honest Ahanor, Ben Chilwell, Quentin Timber and Dario Osorio could all potentially be involved for the Eagles in this Premier League match, although it would be a surprise if any of the four were thrown straight into the starting side.

Palace have started their Premier League campaign with successive losses to Everton and Manchester City, so there is a degree of pressure on head coach Pierre Sage entering this game.

Dwight McNeil could replace Eddie Nketiah in the starting side on Saturday, with the Eagles needing more invention in the final third of the field.

However, Sage is unlikely to go overboard in terms of changes, with Jacob Larsen again potentially leading the line for the capital outfit.

Adam Wharton will also feature in the middle of midfield; the Englishman was linked with a move away from Selhurst Park over the summer, with Manchester City and Liverpool believed to be keen, but he has stayed and should start at Craven Cottage.

Crystal Palace possible starting lineup:

Henderson; Canvot, Richards, Tomiyasu; Khalaili, Kamada, Wharton, Mitchell; McNeil, Larsen, Pino

> Click here to see how Fulham could line up against Crystal Palace