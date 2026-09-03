Fulham lineup vs. Crystal Palace: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Alvaro Arbeloa plans key change

Fulham head coach Alvaro Arbeloa could introduce Shea Charles into his starting side for Saturday's Premier League clash with Crystal Palace.

Charles could come in for Oscar Bobb, which would likely lead to Alex Iwobi moving into a wide area.

Fulham will again be without the services of Tom Cairney due to a long-term knee injury, but the home team are otherwise in strong shape for Saturday's contest.

Gonzalo Garcia, who has scored twice in his first three appearances for his new club after arriving from Real Madrid, will again lead the Fulham line.

David Affengruber, Manuel Angel and Hugo Larsson are all in line for potential debuts following their arrivals at Craven Cottage in the latter stages of the transfer window.

Cesar Palacios has thus far found it difficult to make his mark for his new club but is again expected to feature in the starting side this weekend.

Meanwhile, there will be another start in the number 10 spot for Josh King.

Fulham possible starting lineup:

Leno; Castagne, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson; Berge, Charles; Iwobi, King, Palacios; G Garcia

> Click here to see how Crystal Palace could line up against Fulham