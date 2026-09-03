Fulham vs. Crystal Palace: Ismaila Sarr, Jean-Philippe Mateta, team news update before Premier League clash

Crystal Palace manager Pierre Sage has provided an update on the availability of attacker Ismaila Sarr ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash with Fulham at Craven Cottage.

The 28-year-old missed the Eagles’ opening two top-flight matches of the new season amid strong suggestions that he could leave the club before the summer transfer window closed.

However, Sarr was unable to finalise a move away from Selhurst Park before Tuesday’s 11pm deadline, despite interest from Premier League giants Liverpool.

Galatasaray are another club who have been credited with an interest in Sarr and the Turkish transfer window does not close until Friday, but Sage expects the Senegal international to stay put.

Sage has also confirmed that Sarr will not be involved against Fulham, citing that the attacker is nursing an unspecified injured.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Sage told reporters: “Sarr needs time to recover. He is injured at the moment.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Sarr ruled out injured as Sage responds to agent statement

“He’s still our player and we are okay with that. He has to digest for sure, because it’s a dream for a lot of players to play for this kind of club. I don’t think he will leave, we have a decision to make with the [Europa League squad] list”.

Sage has also responded to the impassioned statement released by Sarr’s agent, who appeared to hit out at Crystal Palace following his failed move away from the club.

“I don’t really agree with this position,” said Sage. “I just want to say that the club and the people here are respectful and we want the best for our club and players.”

Sage was Crystal Palace’s top scorer last season, netting 21 goals across all competitions, and still has three years remaining on his contract at Selhurst Park.

© Iconsport / Daniel Weir, SPP, Sport Press Photo, Alamy Live News

Mateta remains out, but four new signings could play for Palace

Meanwhile, Sage has also delivered a fresh update on striker Jean-Philippe Mateta, who has currently sidelined with a hamstring injury.

“He cannot play. As I said last time, Mateta is injured, now for three weeks,” Sage confirmed. “Everyone else, apart from our long-term injuries; Chadi [Riad] and Mateta, every other player has recovered well.”

The Eagles boss also has four brand new signings at his disposal, with Ben Chilwell, Quinten Timber, Dario Osorio and Honest Ahanor all arriving at the club on Deadline Day.

"We are happy with the four players who signed at the end,” said Sage. “We have enough players. We did what we decided to do – that’s a success."

Palace are still searching for their first Premier League win of the new season after suffering back-to-back defeats against Everton and Manchester City, losing 4-1 at home to the latter last week.