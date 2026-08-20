Ismaila Sarr transfer latest: ‘Really huge’ update for Crystal Palace after Galatasaray proposal

Crystal Palace have reportedly responded to Galatasaray’s attempts to sign star attacker Ismaila Sarr this summer.

The Senegal international was a standout performer for the Eagles last season, scoring a team-high 21 goals in 45 matches across all competitions.

Sarr netted nine of those goals in 28 Premier League appearances, while he scored another nine goals across 13 games during Palace’s triumphant Conference League campaign.

The versatile attacker still has three years remaining on his contract at Selhurst Park and is regarded as a key asset under new head coach Pierre Sage, who has replaced Oliver Glasner.

However, reports have recently emerged claiming that Turkish giants Galatasaray have been exploring a big-money move to sign the 28-year-old in the final few weeks of the transfer window.

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Palace rebuff Galatasaray's Sarr proposal as ‘really huge’ stance is revealed

Journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed that the reigning Turkish Super Lig champions sent an official bid to Crystal Palace for Sarr, who has been identified as one of their targets in the wing position.

However, the Eagles are said to have rejected Galatasaray’s first proposal and are keen to keep their star attacker, unless a ‘huge, really huge proposal’ comes to the table.

Sarr is thought to be content at Palace but would be open to discussions with Galatasaray if talks between the two clubs entered an advanced stage.

Galatasaray’s interest in Sarr comes after their ambitious attempts to lure playmaker Bruno Fernandes away from Manchester United.

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Palace keen to keep Sarr despite Gala, Man Utd interest

Palace signed Sarr from Marseille for a fee in the region of £12.5m in the summer of 2024, and he is currently valued by transfermarkt at £38.6m (€45m).

The former Watford winger has also attracted interest from Man United this summer, though the Red Devils are thought to be prioritising midfield and defensive reinforcements at present.

Palace have already signed two wingers this summer in Dwight McNeil and teenager Zavier Gozo from Everton and Real Salt Lake respectively, while Brennan Johnson has moved to Everton.

Speculation over Sarr’s future comes at a time when there is still uncertainty over Jean-Philippe Mateta’s position at Palace, while Daniel Munoz and Adam Wharton have also been linked with potential exits.