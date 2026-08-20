Man City injury, suspension news and return dates for Bournemouth clash: Doku, Nunes, Marmoush, Savinho latest

Manchester City begin their 2026-27 Premier League campaign at the Etihad Stadium where they will face Bournemouth on Sunday afternoon.

New manager Enzo Maresca made an disappointing start to life as Pep Guardiola’s successor, as his Citizens side suffered a 3-0 defeat to Arsenal in the Community Shield last weekend.

The Italian will be keen to see his team bounce back and make a positive start in the Premier League, but he is set to be without a few first-team stars for his first home fixture of the season.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Man City’s latest injury and suspension news ahead of the fixture with the Cherries.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Calf

Possible return date: Unknown

Jeremy Doku was named in Man City’s starting lineup for the Community Shield, but he was withdrawn at half time after reaggregating a calf issue that he sustained during 2026 World Cup duty with Belgium.

The winger is expected to miss Sunday’s opener and it remains to be seen how long he will be sidelined for.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: August 23 (vs. Bournemouth)

Matheus Nunes had to pull out of Man City’s squad for the Community Shield after sustaining an unspecified muscle problem during the warm-up.

Maresca did not provide an update on the right-back during his post-match press conference and it remains unclear as to whether he will be fit to face Bournemouth.

Savinho

© Imago / Every Second Media

Status: Major doubt

Type of issue: Illness

Possible return date: August 23 (vs. Bournemouth)

Savinho has recently been absent from training and was not involved in the Community Shield due to illness at a time when speculation over the Tottenham Hotspur-linked winger is rife.

It remains to be seen whether the 22-year-old will be available to face Bournemouth.

© Iconsport / ZUMA Press Wire

Status: Minor doubt

Type of issue: Unspecified

Possible return date: August 23 (vs. Bournemouth)

Another player allegedly wanted by Tottenham is Omar Marmoush, who picked up a knock after coming on as a substitute in the Community Shield and has emerged as a doubt for Sunday.

© Imago / Nexpher Images

Status: Minor doubt

Type of issue: Shoulder

Possible return date: August 23 (vs. Bournemouth)

Academy starlet Ryan McAidoo, who is expected to remain with Maresca’s first team squad this season, picked up a small shoulder problem during pre-season, forcing him to miss the Community Shield.

The 18-year-old winger is a doubt for Sunday, but could be in a position to feature among the substitutes.

MANCHESTER CITY'S SUSPENSION LIST

Man City have no suspended players for this match.