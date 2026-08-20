Transfer news and rumours today: Everton eye £50m Grealish alternative, Sunderland to shatter club record?

Another busy morning in the transfer market sees Premier League clubs continue to step up their summer business, with Everton weighing up an alternative to Jack Grealish and Sunderland closing in on a potentially record-breaking signing.

Sports Mole rounds up the latest transfer rumours and developments from across the Premier League this morning.

Everton eye Jack Grealish alternative in Assane Diao

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Everton have reportedly registered their interest in Como winger Assane Diao as they consider alternatives to Jack Grealish.

According to emerging reports, the Toffees are assessing several attacking options and view the Senegal international as a potential long-term addition to their wide areas.

Como are understood to be open to selling the 20-year-old, but would demand a fee in the region of £50 to £60 million to sanction his departure.

Everton remain interested in bringing Grealish back to Goodison Park after his successful loan spell last season, but their preference is reportedly for another temporary deal.

Diao, who can operate on either flank or through the middle, scored 10 goals and provided two assists in 35 appearances for Como last season and is said to be keen on a move to the Premier League.

Sunderland closing in on record Geny Catamo deal

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Sunderland are reportedly intensifying their pursuit of Sporting CP winger Geny Catamo as they look to make the Mozambique international the club's record signing.

According to TEAMtalk, the Black Cats are preparing to trigger the 25-year-old's €60 million (£51 million) release clause after making progress in talks over personal terms.

Such a deal would comfortably surpass the club-record €31.5 million (£27 million) paid for Habib Diarra last summer and make Catamo the most expensive player in Sunderland's history.

Catamo is reportedly keen on the move and eager to test himself in the Premier League, with Regis Le Bris viewing him as his priority target on the right side of the attack.

Sunderland continue to monitor Roma's Matias Soule as an alternative, but Catamo remains their preferred option as they prepare for a return to European football.

Hull and Ipswich join Azzedine Ounahi race

© Imago / IMAGO / NurPhoto / Jose Breton

Premier League newcomers Hull City and Ipswich Town have reportedly joined the race to sign Girona midfielder Azzedine Ounahi this summer.

According to reports in Spain, both English clubs have stepped up their interest in the Morocco international, while Al-Ittihad have also emerged as a potential destination.

Ajax have renewed their interest in the midfielder too, with former Girona boss Michel reportedly keen to reunite with Ounahi in Amsterdam.

The 26-year-old returned to Girona after representing Morocco at the 2026 World Cup and is now expected to leave Montilivi before the transfer window closes.

Girona are keen to generate funds from Ounahi's departure, while the player is understood to be assessing his options and looking for a project that can offer him a prominent role.