Man Utd transfer news: Michael Carrick, Jason Wilcox totally 'convinced' by target as final fee revealed

Manchester United are closing in on their third midfield signing of the summer, with Carlos Baleba emerging as the man that both Michael Carrick and Jason Wilcox believe can complete their engine room rebuild.

The Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder has been a long-term target for the Red Devils, who have now stepped up their pursuit after extensive work on his suitability.

They are now confident that a deal can be agreed for considerably less than the Seagulls demanded 12 months ago.

Man Utd hierarchy in total agreement over Carlos Baleba swoop

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United have submitted a new £65 million bid for Baleba, according to TEAMtalk, with negotiations now ongoing and sources believing a deal is likely to be reached at around £70 million.

Sporting director Jason Wilcox has admired the Cameroon international for some time and was involved in United's previous attempt to sign him. The club's extensive scouting work convinced them that Baleba has both the ability and mentality to succeed at Old Trafford.

Michael Carrick is also fully aligned with the move, with the United hierarchy believing the 22-year-old is the ideal complement to fellow arrivals Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos.

United had previously explored several midfield options, including Ederson, Alex Scott, Adam Wharton and Tyler Adams, but have now settled on Baleba as their preferred third addition.

How much will Carlos Baleba actually cost Man Utd?

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A £70 million deal would arguably represent a bargain given Brighton's demands in the recent past.

The Seagulls were previously holding out for in excess of £100 million for Baleba, viewing him in the same bracket as Declan Rice, but his asking price has fallen after a below-par 2025/26 campaign and a current injury issue.

That does carry some risk, particularly after a season in which Baleba failed to reach the levels expected of him.

However, United are betting on the player who previously looked like one of the Premier League's most exciting young midfielders rather than simply judging him on one disappointing campaign.

At £70 million, there is a clear opportunity if Carrick can restore Baleba to his best. His athleticism, defensive ability and ball-carrying would give United a physical presence their midfield has lacked, while his age means there is still plenty of room for development.

After spending heavily elsewhere in midfield, this could be the signing that finally gives Carrick the balance he wants in the centre of the pitch.