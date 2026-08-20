Preview: Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur - prediction, team news, lineups

One of two all-London showdowns in gameweek one of the 2026-27 Premier League season, Brentford and Tottenham Hotspur cut the ribbons on their new campaigns at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday evening.

Not since the days of Thomas Frank have the Bees come up trumps against Spurs, whose permanent successor to the Dane now 'officially' begins his capital conquest in his first full season in charge.

Match preview

Clinging onto their perpetual Premier League status by the skin of their teeth, Tottenham would have already commenced their competitive business had the unthinkable occurred last season, but De Zerbi's long-term loyalties will not be tested in the Championship in 2026-27.

In a desperate bid to ensure that the back-to-back 17th-placed finishes of 2024-25 and 2025-26 are consigned to the back pages of the annals, Spurs have splashed the cash like never before this summer, breaking their transfer record twice in the space of a few days on £185m midfield duo Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali.

Another nine-figure outlay could yet be on the cards, as De Zerbi aims to reinforce a depleted attack with Manchester City duo Savinho and Omar Marmoush, although his current crop fared just fine in pre-season; seven games, four wins, three draws, zero defeats.

A 2-1 success over London rivals Chelsea in the Sydney Super Cup stood out for Spurs during their summer programme, which concluded with a 3-0 triumph and 2-2 draw against Bundesliga outfit Hoffenheim, the former of which took place in front of an increasingly optimistic Tottenham Hotspur Stadium crowd.

The Lilywhites faithful have also seen their side lost just one of their last 10 opening-day Premier League fixtures - a behind-closed-doors defeat to Everton in 2020 - and every Tottenham trip to Brentford in the Premier League has at least proven semi-fruitful thus far.

© Iconsport / Lucas Bronchart, Iconsport

Only two teams have played more than one Premier League game at the Gtech Community Stadium and never lost, those clubs being Chelsea and Saturday's visitors Tottenham, whom Brentford have failed to beat at home since returning to the big time in 2021.

A 0-0 draw on New Year's Day marked the fourth stalemate from five Premier League games between Brentford and Tottenham at this venue, one that extended the Bees' scoreless run against Spurs to three matches but also snapped a four-game losing sequence against their London rivals.

Keith Andrews's men could not replicate Tottenham's unbeaten pre-season run either, suffering a 1-0 loss to Watford on August 1, but the Bees responded in the most emphatic manner possible; winning each of their final four friendlies and netting a sensational 17 goals in the process.

Seven of those strikes came during an extraordinary 7-0 annihilation of Eintracht Frankfurt in their closing contest, further heightening hope of a long-awaited European campaign in 2027-28 after Brentford only missed out on a Conference League place on goal difference last season.

A paltry return of one win from their last 10 Premier League matches of 2025-26 hampered Brentford's continental ambitions, but Andrews's men did not lose a single home London derby in the top flight last season, and their last two opening-day wins have both come against capital rivals - vs. Arsenal in 2021-22 and Crystal Palace in 2024-25.

Brentford pre-season form:

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Tottenham Hotspur pre-season form:

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Team News

© Imago / Mark Pain

Alongside their well-documented attacking issues, Tottenham have a fresh defensive concern to manage for the opening day, as Micky van de Ven is reportedly a major doubt for the derby having not been seen in training during the week.

New signings Marcos Senesi and Jan Paul van Hecke should therefore join forces for their full debuts, alongside Premier League winner Andrew Robertson, expected to start at left-back while Destiny Udogie returns to full fitness.

Xavi Simons (ACL), Wilson Odobert (knee), Dejan Kulusevski (knee) and Mohammed Kudus (thigh) will also play no part in Saturday's showdown, but Dominic Solanke, Mateus Fernandes and James Maddison have been practicing with the team and are on course to feature.

Brentford are not heading into the new campaign with a clean bill of health either, as Sepp van den Berg (unspecified) and Antoni Milambo (knee) are out of contention with no firm return dates.

Andrews's men are in good shape otherwise, though, especially in the final third, where Igor Thiago and Kevin Schade both bagged braces and registered seven direct involvements between them in the battering of Frankfurt.

Record signing Mamadou Sangare also found the net in that demolition job, and the ex-Lens man is expected to play in tandem with Vitaly Janelt and Mathias Jensen in a midfield trident.

Brentford possible starting lineup:

Kelleher; Kayode, Ajer, Collins, Lewis-Potter; Sangare, Janelt; Ouattara, Jensen, Schade; Thiago

Tottenham Hotspur possible starting lineup:

Kinsky; Gray, Senesi, Van Hecke, Robertson; Tonali, Fernandes; Moore, Gallagher, Tel; Richarlison

We say: Brentford 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham's attack may have a ravaged feel to it, but with Mikey Moore, Mathys Tel and Richarlison all shining in pre-season - alongside the returns to fitness of Solanke and Maddison - De Zerbi's front-footed men will come out firing.

However, as a number of new defensive signings become accustomed to each other, a goal-happy Brentford side should give as good as they get in a dramatic opening-day draw.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.