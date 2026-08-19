Tottenham Hotsupr injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Brentford: Dominic Solanke, Mohammed Kudus latest

Following a summer of change at Tottenham Hotspur, the North London side are back in Premier League action for the first time since narrowly avoiding top-flight relegation, when they face cross-town rivals Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday.

Roberto De Zerbi finally guided the Lilywhites to safety last term after Thomas Frank and Igor Tudor seemed out of their depth at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and the capital club were in real danger of losing their top-tier status until the Italian steered them to safety by finishing 17th.

Having signed Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes from Newcastle United and West Ham United for big money, and brought in Andrew Robertson on a free transfer from Liverpool, while still keen on making a few attacking signings, Spurs ostensibly appear equipped to avoid the dangers of the previous two campaigns.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Tottenham's latest injury and suspension news before their London derby showdown with Brentford.

Xavi Simons

© Iconsport / SUSA

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Xavi Simons remains absent with a long-term knee injury sustained in late April and is likely absent for the rest of 2026.

© Imago

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: August 22 (vs. Brentford)

Solanke has been in and out of the side throughout pre-season, having not featured since the victory over Chelsea at the start of the month, and is touch-and-go for Brentford on Saturday.

Destiny Udogie

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: Unknown

Destiny Udogie last appeared for Spurs on the final day of the 2025-26 season, having missed the entire pre-season due to a muscle issue. The wide defender is close to a return, but Brentford will come too soon for the Italy international.

© Iconsport / Harvey Murphy/News Images/Alamy

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: Unknown

Mohammed Kudus has not played for Spurs since January due to a thigh issue, and while he is closer to a return, an appearance against Brentford is unlikely.

© Imago / Visionhaus

Status: Out

Type of injury: Fatigue/Fitness

Possible return date: Unknown

Having stated that Van de Ven was suffering from fatigue after last season and the World Cup, the centre-back is believed to be close to a return. However, his lack of involvement in the off-season suggests he will sit out the visit to Brentford.

Dejan Kulusevski

© Iconsport / BILDBYRÅN

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Kulusevski missed Spurs' tune-up matches due to a knee injury, likely ruling out the Swede against the Bees on Saturday.

Wilson Odobert

© Imago / News Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Like Simons, Wilson Odobert's serious knee injury could keep him out until 2027.

TOTTENHAM SUSPENSION LIST

Tottenham have no players banned for their Premier League opener.