Tottenham lineup vs. Brentford: Predicted XI for Premier League opener amid Micky van de Ven concern

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Roberto De Zerbi faces being without Micky van de Ven for Saturday's opening Premier League showdown with London rivals Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium.

The Netherlands international did not play a single minute of pre-season following the World Cup, although he was only reported to be feeling "fatigue" by De Zerbi at the end of July.

However, Van de Ven was not seen in Wednesday's training session, heightening fears that he will be unavailable for the derby alongside known absentees Xavi Simons (ACL), Wilson Odobert (knee), Dejan Kulusevski (knee) and Mohammed Kudus (thigh).

Should Van de Ven miss out as expected, new signings Marcos Senesi and Jan Paul van Hecke will make their competitive debuts in defence, alongside fellow summer arrival Andrew Robertson; Destiny Udogie should be spared amid his own fitness concerns.

Pedro Porro is back at Hotspur Way following a sensational World Cup campaign with Spain, but De Zerbi has no reason to demote Archie Gray while the former returns to complete match fitness.

After rumours of a serious injury were quashed, Mateus Fernandes is also being put through his paces in training, and the £85m man is in line to partner £100m acquisition Sandro Tonali in a new-look double pivot.

Conor Gallagher should therefore operate in a more advanced position, in spite of the return of James Maddison, whom De Zerbi ought to err on the side of caution on given his injury-disrupted year.

Mathys Tel and Mikey Moore - whose loan move to Koln has been delayed due to a lack of fit wide options - are primed to start on the flanks, likely either side of Richarlison as Dominic Solanke is also kept in cotton wool.

Tottenham Hotspur possible starting lineup:

Kinsky; Gray, Senesi, Van Hecke, Robertson; Tonali, Fernandes; Moore, Gallagher, Tel; Richarlison

> Click here to see how Brentford could line up against Tottenham