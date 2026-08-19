Man City transfer news: Enzo Maresca turns attention to £43m Man United target amid Premier League 'revolution' post-Rodri

Roma midfielder Manu Kone has emerged as a target for Manchester City despite interest from Manchester United, the newest report has claimed.

Enzo Maresca will begin his Premier League tenure at the Citizens on Sunday against Bournemouth, who could pose a number of challenges during counter-attacks, especially now that Rodri has joined Barcelona.

The midfielder was one of the best controllers in the world at the Etihad, and his absence could leave City exposed defensively in 2026-27.

Elliot Anderson's arrival will somewhat mitigate Rodri's loss, though the exit of Tijjani Reijnders to Al Qadsiah means Maresca will almost certainly require more additions for the middle of the pitch.

The Daily Mail claim that City have now turned their attention to Manchester United target Kone, who is valued by Transfermarkt at just under £43m.

© Imago / Marco Canoniero

Manu Kone assessed: Should Manchester City sign Roma midfielder?

The first thing to note about Kone is that he differs from Rodri in terms of his style of play, with the Roma star arguably at his best without the ball.

Kone is a gifted athlete, and his ability to cover ground at speed could be vital given City are likely to struggle to control games in possession as effectively as they did in previous seasons.

MANU KONE IN SERIE A (2025-26) Matches: 28 Starts: 29 Goals: 2 Assists: 3 Successful Passes per Game: 42.7 Duels Won Percentage: 50%

The France international is also a capable carrier, though his passing range is arguably too limited to make him an exact replacement for Rodri.

The 25-year-old did average 42.7 accurate passes per game in Serie A last season, which is not necessarily a poor return, but perhaps it would be safer to position Anderson at the base of midfield.

© Imago / Nicolo Campo

Manchester City transfer news: Too much change in one summer?

The exit of Pep Guardiola and Rodri means City have lost some of the most influential figures in the club's history, and their departures may mean that fans have to prepare themselves for a season of transition.

Defenders Nathan Ake and John Stones have also left the Etihad, while forwards Omar Marmoush and Savinho have been linked with transfers away, with Tottenham Hotspur reportedly keen on both.

Midfielder Reijnders has joined Rodri on the way out of the club, and Nico Gonzalez could soon join them considering he has been touted as a target for Newcastle United.

Such an amount of turnover can be detrimental to squad harmony, and it would not be surprising if Maresca experienced teething problems during the early stages of his reign.