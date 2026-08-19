Preview: BB Erzurumspor vs Galatasaray - prediction, team news, lineups

BB Erzurumspor host Galatasaray at Kazim Karabekir Stadium on Friday in the second round of the 2026-27 Turkish Super Lig season, with both sides looking to bounce back from contrasting opening-weekend results.

The champions were forced to settle for a point on matchday one, while Friday's hosts suffered a chastening defeat on their long-awaited return to the top flight.

Match preview

Galatasaray needed a dramatic 90th-minute Victor Osimhen header to salvage a 2-2 draw against newly promoted Corum FK on the opening weekend, despite the Nigerian striker having already put the champions ahead before a quickfire turnaround from the 10-man visitors.

Okan Buruk's side dominated statistically, outshooting Corum 38-8 and recording 2.90 expected goals compared to just 0.61 for their opponents.

However, they still required a late equaliser to avoid a shock defeat, with the result extending their run of conceding in nine consecutive matches across all competitions.

Osimhen's brace came amid intense transfer speculation linking him with a move to Arsenal, but Buruk will hope the striker's clinical display is evidence that he remains fully focused on Galatasaray's title defence despite the uncertainty surrounding his future.

However, Buruk will be demanding a much tighter defensive performance after the problems they experienced against Corum.

Galatasaray also have an impressive record against Erzurumspor, remaining unbeaten in their last four meetings with the club since 2018, winning three and drawing one. That run includes a 2-0 victory the last time the sides met in the Super Lig in 2021.

© Iconsport / Seskim

Erzurumspor, meanwhile, endured a difficult return to the top flight, suffering a 3-0 home defeat against fellow promoted side Amed on the opening weekend.

Dia Saba scored twice after the break, while Gokhan Gul also found the net to condemn Serkan Ozbalta's side to a losing start.

The result was a disappointing follow-up to an outstanding TFF 1. Lig campaign last season, when Erzurumspor lost just three of their 38 matches on their way to the title and promotion.

Facing the defending champions in their first home game back in the Super Lig represents a daunting challenge, although the Dadaslar can take some encouragement from the result fellow promoted side Corum managed against Galatasaray last weekend.

BB Erzurumspor Turkish Super Lig form:

BB Erzurumspor form (all competitions):

Galatasaray Turkish Super Lig form:

Galatasaray form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Seskim Photo

Erzurumspor have no fresh fitness concerns, with Ozbalta expected to make at least a couple of changes following the disappointing defeat to Amed.

Festy Ebosele and Nariman Akhundzade were among the summer arrivals introduced from the bench against Amed and could now be handed starting roles.

Defender Enes Yigit remains suspended and is the hosts' only confirmed absentee, while Eren Tozlu is expected to lead the attack as Erzurumspor search for their first goal since returning to the top flight.

Brandon Baiye will once again be important in the holding midfield role, while Fernando Andrade should lead the attack, with Mustafa Fettahoglu providing an attacking outlet behind him.

Galatasaray also have no fresh injury concerns following the draw with Corum, although Buruk could rotate his side after the defensive problems exposed on the opening weekend.

Ilkay Gundogan and Mario Lemina are both pushing for recalls to the starting XI, while goalkeeper Gunay Guvenc remains sidelined with a knee injury that is expected to keep him out for four to six weeks.

Eren Elmali replaced Ismail Jakobs during the second half against Corum and will be hoping to earn a starting role on Friday.

Osimhen is expected to lead the line again after his two-goal opening-day display, with Sane, Akgun and Yilmaz providing support in the attacking areas.

BB Erzurumspor possible starting lineup:

Anapa; Ovacikli, Gerxhaliu, Kirtay, Bayrak; Baiye; Fernando, Akgun, Rodriguez, Fettahoglu; Tozlu

Galatasaray possible starting lineup:

Cakir; Sallai, Sanchez, Bardakci, Jakobs; Torreira, Sara; Sane, Akgun, Yilmaz; Osimhen

We say: BB Erzurumspor 1-2 Galatasaray

Galatasaray's superior individual quality and Erzurumspor's lack of top-flight experience should ultimately prove decisive, although the champions' defensive uncertainty could make this another uncomfortable outing for Buruk's side.

Osimhen looks well placed to continue his excellent start to the season, but the hosts should benefit from home advantage and the motivation of facing the defending champions in their first Super Lig home game for five years.

We expect the hosts to make Galatasaray work for the points, but the champions should have enough quality to secure a narrow victory.



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