Liverpool transfer news: Curtis Jones 'clause' revealed as £30m Inter Milan exit poses Andoni Iraola major midfield problem

Liverpool have secured a 10% sell-on clause in the deal that will see Curtis Jones join Inter Milan, the newest report has revealed.

The transfer window is nearing its end, with Premier League clubs having until September 1 to complete their business.

Andoni Iraola's squad could change significantly before that deadline, both in terms of incomings and outgoings.

Midfielder Jones has consistently been linked with Inter Milan, and it was claimed on Wednesday that the Italian side had finally agreed a fee with the Reds.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has reported that Liverpool have not only agreed a £30m deal, but that they have also secured a 10% sell-on clause.

© Iconsport / Camden Hall/ZUMA Press Wire

Curtis Jones to Inter Milan: Andoni Iraola's major midfield problem

The sale of Jones will leave Iraola with three senior midfield options for two spots, with Ryan Gravenberch, Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister still at the club.

Trey Nyoni is highly regarded by those at Anfield, and there is an expectation that he will be given a chance to shine in the first team.

CURTIS JONES AT LIVERPOOL Matches: 228 Goals: 22 Assists: 22 Trophies: 6

However, relying on the 19-year-old could be risky, especially as he has only played 24 minutes in the Premier League in his entire career.

Gravenberch is the club's nominal defensive midfielder, but he has been poor without the ball for a prolonged period, while Mac Allister has struggled physically for some time.

Szoboszlai has the energy and physicality to play in deeper midfield areas, but he has at times been guilty of playing too aggressively and leaving gaps behind him in pre-season.

© Imago / Sportimage

Liverpool midfield targets: Will FSG sign a new star after Curtis Jones exit?

Though reports have suggested that another midfielder after Jones would have to leave before a signing was sanctioned, the Reds have been known to operate in secrecy.

The signings of Victor Munoz and Ronald Araujo came as complete surprises to supporters, and the club's public stance should not necessarily be taken as gospel.

Reinforcing midfield could allow Iraola to compete for the title in his first season, especially if the Merseysiders also manage to sign Bradley Barcola, who would arguably give the head coach the best attack in the division.

However, Liverpool have also been known to leave their managers short, and fears in the fanbase about the current state of midfield are not entirely unjustified.