Liverpool transfer news: Reds midfielder on the 'verge' of exit after Euro giants close in on £30m deal

Curtis Jones is reportedly on the verge of leaving Liverpool this summer, with Serie A giants Inter Milan closing in on a move for the midfielder.

The 25-year-old has entered the final year of his contract at Anfield and recently added further fuel to the speculation by following Inter defender Alessandro Bastoni on Instagram.

Jones was also left out of Liverpool's pre-season friendly against Como, and after struggling to establish himself as an undisputed starter at Anfield, he appears increasingly open to a new challenge in Serie A.

Having joined Liverpool at the age of nine, the England international has gone on to make 228 appearances for the Reds, scoring 22 goals.

Curtis Jones on his way to joining Inter Milan?

© Iconsport / News Images/Alamy

According to the Daily Mail, Liverpool and Inter are locked in talks over a deal that could be worth around £30m.

While an agreement has not yet been finalised, widespread reports suggest that negotiations are progressing, with Inter prepared to pay an initial £25.72m plus a further £4.29m in add-ons.

The Nerazzurri attempted to sign Jones on loan last January, only for their proposal to be swiftly rejected, while previous approaches this summer also fell short of Liverpool's valuation.

However, the two clubs now appear to be edging closer to a compromise, with an agreement potentially just around the corner.

Inter are putting together an ambitious squad for the new season, having already signed John Stones on a free transfer and Djed Spence from Tottenham Hotspur in a £25.6m deal.

Trey Nyoni to benefit from Curtis Jones exit?

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

It has been reported that Andoni Iraola wanted Jones to remain at Liverpool and had stressed the importance of players from the city representing the club, but the midfielder appears to have other ideas.

Jones's departure could, however, create a clearer pathway for Trey Nyoni, with the 19-year-old emerging as one of Liverpool's standout performers during pre-season.

The talented midfielder made 14 appearances for the Reds last season, including six in the Premier League, and Iraola could now look to hand him a far more prominent role.

Liverpool are not expected to enter the market for a replacement should Jones leave, with their attention instead likely to remain fixed on strengthening the attacking areas.

The Reds continue to pursue Paris Saint-Germain duo Bradley Barcola and Ibrahim Mbaye, and with the transfer window entering its decisive stages, there could still be plenty of movement at Anfield before the deadline.