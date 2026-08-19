Manchester City confirm midfielder exit as Enzo Maresca wants Ayyoub Bouaddi as replacement

Manchester City have confirmed the departure of Tijjani Reijnders, who has completed a move to Al-Qadsiah.

The Dutch midfielder joined Man City from AC Milan for around £47m last summer and went on to make 47 appearances across all competitions.

The 28-year-old scored seven goals, and although he made a bright start to life at the Etihad Stadium, he struggled to maintain that level of consistency under Pep Guardiola.

According to Sky Sports, Reijnders has joined the Saudi Pro League side for a fee of around £51m, where he will work under Brendan Rodgers.

The Dutchman is the latest statement signing for Al-Qadsiah, who also splashed out around £56m on Italy striker Mateo Retegui last summer.

Man City transfer window: Additions and departures

© Imago / Action Plus

Earlier this week, the Citizens also confirmed the departure of Rodri, who joined Barcelona in a deal worth around £65m.

The 30-year-old Ballon d'Or winner had at one stage appeared more likely to join Real Madrid, but Barcelona moved swiftly to hijack the deal and bring him to Camp Nou.

City have already begun reshaping their midfield following the arrival of Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest for a club-record fee of £117m.

From a financial perspective, the Citizens have managed their business shrewdly, with the sales of Rodri and Reijnders recouping a significant portion of the outlay required to bring Anderson to the club.

Man City transfer news: Ayyoub Bouaddi to join next?

© Iconsport / Paulo H Dias / PhD Press / ZUMA Press Wire

There could yet be further departures before the transfer window closes, with Nico Gonzalez emerging as a serious target for Newcastle United.

Meanwhile, Man City are reportedly stepping up their pursuit of Morocco sensation Ayyoub Bouaddi, who impressed during his country's run at the 2026 World Cup.

Talks are said to be ongoing between City and Lille, who reportedly value the highly-rated 18-year-old at around £85.6m.

The Citizens have also not abandoned hope of signing Enzo Fernandez, although Chelsea are expected to demand in excess of £120m should the Argentine midfielder become available.

With Rodri and Reijnders already through the exit door and Anderson brought in as part of the rebuild, Maresca's midfield overhaul could still have another significant chapter to come before the window closes.